Green Bay Packers fire head coach Mike McCarthy in wake of humiliating home loss to Arizona Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers have fired head coach Mike McCarthy. The decision came after the Packers embarrassing 20-17 loss at home to the Arizona Cardinals, giving the Packers to a 4-7-1 record on the year. The Packers were 14-point favorites to win the game.

“The 2018 season has not lived up to the expectations and standards of the Green Bay Packers. As a result, I made the difficult decision to relieve Mike McCarthy of his role as head coach, effective immediately,” team president Mark Murphy said in a statement.

“Mike has been a terrific head coach and leader of the Packers for 13 seasons, during which time we experienced a great deal of success on and off the field. We want to thank Mike, his wife, Jessica, and the rest of the McCarthy family for all that they have done for the Packers and the Green Bay and Wisconsin communities. We will immediately begin the process of selecting the next head coach of the Green Bay Packers.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the news of his firing came as a surprise to McCarthy.

Packers brought in Mike McCarthy after the game and fired him; he was not expecting it, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2018

McCarthy took over for the Packers in 2006 and led the team to a win in Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but fans have been let down since, with earlier than expected playoff exits. Now, the team is moving on with the hope of finding a new coach that can make the most of however many years left Aaron Rodgers has as one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

