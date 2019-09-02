‘Pence has fouled our paradise’: Furious Michiganders slam the vice president after his motorcade descended on car-free Mackinac Island

caption Most cars have been barred from Mackinac Island since 1898. source MLive/YouTube, Rachel Premack/Business Insider

Vice President Mike Pence traveled by an eight-car motorcade on Mackinac Island.

The island is a natural gem in the state of Michigan, attracting nearly a million visitors annually.

After videos of Pence’s motorcade on the car-free island circulated on social media, furious Michiganders slammed Pence’s choice of travel.

Motorized vehicles have been banned on one of Michigan’s prized natural possessions since 1898, save for emergency and construction vehicles.

But on Saturday, eight cars descended upon Mackinac Island as part of Vice President Mike Pence’s motorcade. Paul Egan of the Detroit Free Press was the first to capture and share the historic moment:

Vice President Mike Pence leaves the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island Saturday in an eight-vehicle motorcade — the island’s first ever. pic.twitter.com/p0IgewX09K — Paul Egan (@paulegan4) September 21, 2019

Mackinac Island (pronounced “Mackinaw”) draws nearly a million visitors each year and is regarded as one of the most precious natural resources in Michigan. Just 450 people live on the small destination, and they get around by bike.

“Bikes are just our way of life,” Mary McGuire Slevin, the executive director of the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau, told the sustainable-business news site TriplePundit. “They are like a part of our bodies, we don’t even think about it. When I see a tourist go out for a bike ride around the circumference of the island, you can just tell the difference when they come pedaling back into town – they are more relaxed and have a big smile on their face.”

caption The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. source Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

Even Gerald Ford, the only president from Michigan, traveled by horse-drawn carriage when he visited Mackinac in 1975.

So when Pence broke with tradition over the weekend, controversy ensued.

Tell his ass to get out and walk it or bike it. — Linda Heard (@lhviera) September 21, 2019

Mackinac Island is the perfect jewel in the perfect setting of Northern Michigan. Pence has fouled our paradise. If I didn't hate him before, I would definitely hate him now. — Kathy (@kathyinbluebell) September 22, 2019

Many bemoaned that Pence’s choice to get around by motorcade besmirched the charm of the island. Along with the lack of cars, Mackinac’s architecture is characterized by wood or log-built buildings, mostly from the late 1700s and 1800s.

What makes me sick, is the fact that this administration feels like it’s their land and country to do with it whatever they want. The charm of this island is the lack of cars. An old fashioned getaway. — maggie (@MaggieKelli) September 23, 2019

For those not from MI, you should understand what a huge transgression this is. Our #MackinacIsland has been a car free haven forever, a piece of history frozen in time. Tell anyone from MI @VP just drove not 1 but 8 CARS on this island & watch their blood boil. #PureMichigan https://t.co/cjfXcygdzO — Julia Pulver, RN (@VotePulver) September 22, 2019

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has dedicated much of her governorship on environmental causes – particularly on water quality following the Flint water crisis. Many have blamed that crisis, which resulted in at least 12 deaths, on her Republican predecessor, Gov. Rick Snyder.

Whitmer’s press office told Business Insider that the governor had no comment on Pence’s choice of transport and that she hadn’t spoken out about it.

But Democratic US Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who is from Detroit, wrote on Twitter:

Banned for a century people, and here comes the Trump Administration trampling all over it, like they do the U.S. Constitution. This video of the cars driving on our beautiful #MackinacIsland makes my stomach turn. https://t.co/D8yvHN2Xr0 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 22, 2019

Several Michiganders reacted to the video of Pence’s motorcade by recalling that their state actually played a major role in electing Donald Trump to the White House in 2016 – albeit, by a narrow margin of 11,800 people.

It was the first time the left-leaning state threw its support behind a Republican candidate since 1988, when George H.W. Bush won the presidency.

This should be the first part of every democratic candidate’s tv ad in Michigan. — Steph B (@frugirlz) September 22, 2019

Still, some sympathetic Michiganders indicated they were fine with Pence’s motorcade, arguing that it’s a security issue. Republican State Rep. Beau LaFave said on Twitter: “We will not let our VP be in danger because snowflakes think he shouldn’t ride in a car.”

Remember last time a President rode around in a vehicle with no roof? His name was John F. Kennedy. The Vice President will not ride in a carriage because it’s against protocol and dangerous. We will not let our VP be in danger because snowflakes think he shouldn’t ride in a car — Beau LaFave (@BeauMattLaFave) September 21, 2019

That take was quickly “ratioed,” receiving 2,100 replies over 159 retweets, suggesting that far more Twitter users disagreed with LaFave. Several folks pointed out that Ford’s horse-drawn-carriage trip to Mackinac took place 12 years after the Kennedy assassination.

As Business Insider’s Emma Court wrote on Sunday, citing The Detroit News, Pence was on Mackinac Island for the Michigan Republican Leadership Conference, long held there, and told the crowd he had visited Mackinac often while growing up and into adulthood.

Are you from Michigan? Share your thoughts on Mike Pence’s motorcade in Mackinac with rpremack@businessinsider.com.