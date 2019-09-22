‘A huge transgression’: VP Mike Pence traveled by motorcade on a historically car-free island in Michigan, riling critics

caption Vice President Mike Pence is being criticized for traveling by motorcade on a historically car-free island in Michigan. source Reuters

US Vice President Mike Pence traveled by motorcade on the historically car-free Mackinac Island in Michigan on Saturday. The incident was documented in a video taken and tweeted by the Detroit Free Press’s Paul Egan.

Pence visited to speak to the Michigan Republican Leadership Conference, which has long been held on the island. He told the crowd that he had visited Mackinac often while growing up and into adulthood, according to The Detroit News.

Pence’s mode of transportation has been criticized as disrespectful. Michigan native Julia Pulver tweeted that “For those not from MI, you should understand what a huge transgression this is.”

As a well-known vacation spot in Michigan, Mackinac Island is known for its fudge, historic sites, and lack of cars.

Vice President Mike Pence leaves the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island Saturday in an eight-vehicle motorcade — the island’s first ever. pic.twitter.com/p0IgewX09K — Paul Egan (@paulegan4) September 21, 2019

Pence’s mode of transportation was quickly condemned by many critics as disrespectful.

“For those not from MI, you should understand what a huge transgression this is,” Michigan native and onetime Michigan State Senate candidate Julia Pulver tweeted.

And Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlalib wrote:

Banned for a century people, and here comes the Trump Administration trampling all over it, like they do the U.S. Constitution. This video of the cars driving on our beautiful #MackinacIsland makes my stomach turn. https://t.co/D8yvHN2Xr0 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 22, 2019

The ban on motorized vehicles on the island came around the 1900s when it was becoming a tourist destination, according to the Star Tribune. There are some exceptions for such things as construction and emergency vehicles, as well as police cars, the Star Tribune reported.

The White House did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.