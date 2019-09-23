Take a look inside the historic Mackinac Island hotel where Mike Pence gave a speech this weekend — and then stirred outrage with his 8-car motorcade

caption The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. source Grand Hotel

The Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, traveled to the historic Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island in Michigan on September 21 to deliver a speech to the Republican Leadership Conference.

Read more: Inside President Trump’s $200 million, presidential-themed hotel where Attorney General William Barr just booked a $30,000 holiday party

As Business Insider’s Rachel Premack previously reported, Mackinac Island attracts around a million visitors every year. One of the island’s most distinct features is its lack of cars – which have been banned since 1898.

So, when a video caught Pence leaving the hotel in an eight-car motorcade this past weekend, outrage erupted on the island and across the media.

Vice President Mike Pence leaves the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island Saturday in an eight-vehicle motorcade — the island’s first ever. pic.twitter.com/p0IgewX09K — Paul Egan (@paulegan4) September 21, 2019

The Grand Hotel, where Pence gave his speech, has 397 lavishly decorated guest rooms and offers everything from horseback riding to live music. Hotel management declined Business Insider’s request for comment on the event.

The White House did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Keep reading for a look inside Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel.

Mackinac Island is an island located in Michigan. As of 2018, the island’s estimated population is a mere 471.

source Google Maps

Source: United State Census Bureau

Arguably one of the island’s most distinctive features is its lack of cars. According to Mackinac.com, most of the island’s visitors arrive by a ferry from either the Mackinaw City dock or the St. Ignace dock. It’s about a 15-minute ferry ride to get there.

source Google Maps

Other, more exclusive, travel options include flying in on a plane or sailing in on a private boat.

As Business Insider previously reported, outrage erupted across the island and in the media on September 21 when Vice President Mike Pence drove through the island, which banned automobiles in 1898, with an eight-car motorcade.

Source: Business Insider

A video shows the eight-car entourage leaving the historic Grand Hotel, where Pence delivered a speech to the Republican Leadership Conference.

source Grand Hotel

Source: Business Insider

The Grand Hotel, which opened in 1887, has a long history of being visited by public figures.

source Grand Hotel

Source: Historic Hotels of America

According to the hotel’s website, former presidents Bill Clinton, George H. W. Bush, Gerald Ford, John F. Kennedy, and Harry S. Truman have all made appearances there.

source Grand Hotel

Source: Grand Hotel

According to the Detroit Free Press, when Gerald Ford visited the island in 1975, he used a horse-drawn carriage to get around.

source Grand Hotel

Source: Detroit Free Press

Along with its grand exterior, the nearly 200-year-old property is also home to the longest front porch in the world — which spans 660 square feet.

source Grand Hotel

Source: Grand Hotel

Inside the hotel, the main dining room sports patterned curtains and green-and-white striped seats. Both the common areas and the guest rooms boast similarly lavish designs.

source Grand Hotel

Currently, there are 397 guest rooms. Some rooms will cost you around $600 per night. But other, fancier rooms, like the Cupola Suite (pictured below), can set you back nearly $1,500 per night.

source Grand Hotel

Source: Grand Hotel

Guests have a variety of dining and entertainment options to choose from. This mostly blue Cupola Bar is located at the very top of the hotel.

source Grand Hotel

Source: Grand Hotel

The hotel also features a wide range of activities for its guests, including golf, horseback riding, swimming, tennis, and pickleball.

source Grand Hotel

Source: Grand Hotel

There is even croquet in the hotel’s Tea Garden.

source Grand Hotel

Source: Grand Hotel