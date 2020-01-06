LGBT teens are making memes about a future where Mike Pence creates conversion camps amid Trump’s impeachment

  • Teen creators on TikTok are sharing videos of themselves imaging a world in which Vice President Mike Pence becomes president.
  • The videos assume that the vice president could open summer camps meant to promote long-debunked conversion therapy for members of the LGBTQ+ community.
  • Pence has had a history of making controversial statements about the LGBTQ+ community, though he’s been quiet on LGBTQ+ issues as vice president.
Creators on TikTok have taken to the popular social networking platform to share videos that imagine a world in which Vice President Mike Pence assumes the role of President and sends LGBTQ+ people to “conversion camps” to turn gay people straight, which has been debunked as ineffective and harmful.

The videos seem to have struck a chord among a large portion of TikTok ‘s userbase, which according to a previous Insider report has been a vital platform for LGBTQ+ youth. The #mikepence tag on the platform, which is used by creators to tag their videos to appeal to a wider audience, has some 11.1 million views, per data from TikTok. #Pence has accumulated some 4.6 million views, while #mikepencesummercamp has amassed more than 237,000 views.

On each tag, many of the videos are related to the conversion camp meme, mixing it with other popular TikTok trends.

One clip, which has so far racked up more than 7,000 likes since it was posted at the end of December, uses another popular format that relies on the creator walking toward the camera and greeting various individuals they might see at a particular location. In the video, the creator pretends to be at one of the campers and greets her “gay friends,” her girlfriend, and the “TikTok lesbians” with a smile, though her demeanor turns sour when she pretends she has spotted Pence himself.

