An American cagefighter was hospitalized because his nose got broken, twisted, and mangled after he took a knee to the face

caption Mike Perry definitely had his nose broken. source Twitter / UFC Europe

Mike Perry’s nose got so broken, twisted, and mangled he was taken to hospital after a UFC fight Saturday.

Perry narrowly lost a three round war against welterweight opponent Vicente Luque at the UFC Fight Night 156 show in Uruguay.

It was a knee that caused the injury.

Perry gets married in one month and will be hoping his face will heal in time for the wedding.

Visit Business Insider’s home page for more stories.

Mike Perry was taken to hospital because his nose got broken, twisted, and mangled after he took a knee to the face in a UFC fight Saturday.

American cagefighter Perry, 27, was fighting Vicente Luque, also 27, in a welterweight fight at the UFC Fight Night 156 event in the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay, when he suffered the brutal injury.

There were moments in the bout where Perry bled all over Luque while they were wrestling on the mat, and by the time he stood up at the end of the fight, it was clear his face was a mask of blood.

Read more: MMA firm Bellator wants to exploit a market that has been largely neglected by the UFC, and Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh is a crucial part of the plan

See the injury here:

Here’s a close-up:

Perry’s nose broke when he got hit with a knee late in the fight.

The lightweight fighter Dustin Poirier, who challenges Khabib Nurmagomedov for the wrestler’s UFC championship title next month, said it was “one of the worst broken noses I’ve ever seen.” He added: “Viva la violence.”

Read more: Another popular UFC fighter says company president Dana White is a bully

The injury was so bad Perry was taken to hospital for a CT scan because “he was apparently having some trouble breathing after the fight for obvious reasons,” MMA Fighting reporter Damon Martin tweeted.

Perry is getting married in one month and will be hoping his face will heal in time for the wedding.

Luque won the fight by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).