State Department denies report that Pompeo has been privately telling Republicans he’s planning to resign

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is reported to be seeking to resign from the Trump administration ahead of a potential run for the US Senate, three senior Republicans told Time magazine, but has been prevented from leaving because of the impeachment inquiry.

The State Department denied the veracity of the report Tuesday night.

Pompeo has been known to be a loyal ally to the president. It is unclear if he has discussed his supposedly impending resignation with the president.

However, his reputation is in murky waters amid the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Pompeo was one of the first top officials in the Trump administration to be subpoenaed by House Democrats, but he eventually failed to comply with their deadline back in October.

The three Republicans include “one who served in the Trump Administration, another who remains in government, and a third who served in several high-ranking posts and is active in GOP politics,” Time reported. They spoke to the magazine on the condition of anonymity to discuss their private conversations with Pompeo.

The three Republicans told the magazine that Pompeo was planning to stay on as secretary of state for the next year, but the impeachment inquiry could prompt an earlier exit.

Pompeo has been known to be a loyal ally to the president, so much so that he has been described as a “a heat-seeking missile for Trump’s a–” in a New Yorker article. It is unclear if he has discussed his supposedly impending resignation with the president.

“Rumors of a Pompeo Senate campaign have circulated for months, and while Pompeo has said repeatedly that he has no intention of running, he has not ruled out a race,” Time reported. “Pompeo aides previously have denied he was planning to step down.”

According to Axios reporter Jonathan Swan, the State Department categorically denies the report.

Update: This report was updated to reflect the State Department’s statement to Axios.