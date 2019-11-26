Mike Pompeo says US has a ‘duty’ to investigate the bogus conspiracy theory at the center of the Ukraine scandal

caption U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo’s official visit to Germany source Reuters

In a Tuesday interview on Fox News, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States should investigate the baseless and discredited conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election.

Pompeo said, “any time there is information that indicates any country has messed with American elections, we not only have a right but a duty to make sure we chase that down.”

On a July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump referenced the theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election and asked Zelensky to investigate it.

Experts including former NSC Director Fiona Hill have testified that the theory is Russian disinformation meant to deflect responsibility from Russia’s own nefarious meddling in the 2016 election.

Mike Pompeo says he thinks the US and Ukraine should investigate Trump's baseless conspiracy theories about Ukrainian election interference pic.twitter.com/ayl0MUM0Sn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 26, 2019

Here is Pompeo's answer on Trump's DNC server conspiracy theory: pic.twitter.com/qnUOcmUKBY — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 26, 2019

The conspiracy that Ukraine nefariously interfered in the 2016 election either to hurt or benefit Hillary Clinton and the Democrats is based on no evidence, but is now at the center of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The US intelligence community has conclusively established that Russia – not Ukraine – interfered in the 2016 election to undermine Hillary Clinton by hacking the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign.

On a July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump referenced the theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election to benefit Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, and that Ukraine was somehow in possession of a DNC server.

“I would like you to do us a favor though, because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say CrowdStrike … I guess you have one of your wealthy people … The server, they say Ukraine has it,” Trump said on the call.

In the call, Trump was referencing the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, which the DNC retained to help them respond to Russia’s breach of its servers during the 2016 election.

“The server” refers to an unfounded conspiracy theory that the DNC hid an incriminating server from the FBI while the bureau was investigating Russia’s hack, and that the server contains information about who was really responsible for the breach. Some conspiracy theorists believe Ukraine secretly hacked the DNC to frame Russia and then provided their server to Crowdstrike, which they falsely claim is owned by a Ukrainian businessman.

In reality, there is no single, physical DNC server, and there is no evidence that Ukraine’s government “hid” it from investigators or was in any way involved in the 2016 US presidential election. The Mueller report concluded that Russian military hackers were behind the DNC break-in.

As part of the inquiry, veteran diplomats and Russia experts including former NSC Director Fiona Hill have testified that it is part of a Russian disinformation campaign meant to deflect responsibility from Russia’s own nefarious meddling in the 2016 election.

“I refuse to be part of an effort to legitimize an alternate narrative that the Ukrainian government is a US adversary and that Ukraine – not Russia – attacked us in 2016,” Hill said in her Thursday testimony. “These fictions are harmful even if they are deployed for purely domestic political purposes.”

