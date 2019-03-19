Mike Trout reportedly set to sign record-shattering 12-year, $430 million extension with Angels

Mike Trout is reportedly set to sign a 12-year extension with the Los Angeles Angels worth $430 million.

The deal shatters the previous record for American sports contracts, set by Bryce Harper’s $330 million deal with the Phillies.

Trout was set to enter free agency after the 2020 season, but the Angels decided instead lock in their superstar before other teams had the chance to show him offers.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Trout is reportedly closing in on a 12-year extension with the Los Angeles Angels that will pay him $430 million, and keep him with the Halos through his age-38 season.

The deal shatters the record set by Harper, who inked a 13-year free-agent contract with the Phillies worth $330 million.

Harper was set to become a free agent after the 2020 season, and after the big contracts signed by Harper and Machado, Trout’s looming deal was assumed to be a record-setter, with teams across the league attempting to land the superstar. Harper had even teased the possibility of teaming up with Trout in Philadelphia if the Phillies were willing to flex their checkbook again.

Instead, the Angels made their play early, locking in the best player of his generation for another 12 years and an average of nearly $36 million a year.

$430 million is an absurd amount of money, but Mike Trout is a pretty absurd player.

Since being called up at to the majors at the age of 19, Trout has won two AL MVP awards and finished second four times. His only other year eligible for the award was in 2017, when he finished a disappointing – for him – fourth.

The Angels have struggled with the monster contracts they’ve given out in the past, with their 10-year, $240 million deal with Albert Pujols and five-year, $125 million deal with Josh Hamilton both producing disappointing results.

But Trout is on a completely different level, and together with two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani, will keep the Angels as appointment television for baseball fans for years to come.

