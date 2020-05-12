Mike Tyson once tried to fight Michael Jordan at a birthday party in 1988, the boxing icon’s former manager claimed

caption Mike Tyson, Michael Jordan. source Getty/Jeffrey Asher/Tim DeFrisco

Mike Tyson once tried to fight Michael Jordan at a birthday dinner for Chicago Bears star Richard Dent in 1988.

That’s according to Tyson’s ex-manager Rory Holloway, who says Tyson took aim at Jordan because the NBA icon once dated his wife at the time, Robin Givens.

“Mike stares across the table at Michael Jordan,” Holloway said in a memoir. “He says: ‘Hey man, you think I’m stupid? I know you f—— with my b—-.’

“Jordan looks like he just seen a ghost,” Hollway added: “It’s obvious he just wants to get up and run.”

According to Holloway, the pair were attending a birthday dinner for Richard Dent, a star player for the NFL’s Chicago bears, alongside promoter Don King and Bears coach Mike Ditka when Tyson took aim at Jordan over the fact the NBA star used to date Robin Givens, who was Tyson’s wife at the time.

“Mike Tyson’s sitting there with his drink of choice, a Long Island Tea, and when he drinks his real feelings come out,” Holloway wrote in his 2016 book “Taming the Beast: The Untold Story of Team Tyson,” as reported by Boxing Scene.

“I’m telling the server to water his drinks down because I see where this is going.

“Mike stares across the table at Michael Jordan. He says: ‘Hey man, you think I’m stupid? I know you f—— with my b—-.’

“Jordan looks like he just seen a ghost. ‘I know you messed with her,’ Mike says. ‘You can tell me.’

“Jordan, it’s obvious he just wants to get up and run. He wants no part of this. Mike turns to Ditka. ‘Man, you think somebody scared of you, all that racist s— you been talking?’

“He says to Dent, ‘Y’all scared of this damn white man, Richard? He ain’t nobody. You gonna let him talk that way?’

“It was a circus, for real, that night. Don King trying to change the subject. Me and John trying to hold Mike down.

“Mike telling everyone he’s going to bust Jordan’s ass. Jordan’s dressed sharp as always and he can’t get out of there fast enough.”

