Mike Tyson wants to return to the ring and fight again in ‘3 or 4-round exhibition’ bouts

caption Mike Tyson. source Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Mike Tyson, aged 53, wants to return to the ring, put on some gloves, and have a fight.

The bout would not be included on his professional record as it would be an exhibition fight, something he did in 2006 after retiring the year before.

Floyd Mayweather recently showed how lucrative fighting exhibitions could be, as he reportedly earned $9 million for knocking Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa down three times in a first-round finish.

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff,” Tyson said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Mike Tyson wants to return to the ring and fight again and again in “three or four-round exhibition” bouts.

Tyson fought professionally 58 times, notably becoming the youngest heavyweight world championed aged 20 in 1986, but retired forever in 2005 after suffering back-to-back losses against less than stellar opponents.

In retirement, Tyson owns the Tyson Ranch marijuana farm, runs the popular “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcasts, and has acted in the “Entourage” TV show, the “Hangover” movie franchise, and “Ip-Man 3.”

But he said this week that he wants to get back into fighting shape and compete in non-professional bouts.

“I’ve been hitting the mitts for the last week,” Tyson told the rapper T.I. during an interview on his YouTube channel.

Tyson said the training has been tough on his body, but he likes the work-outs as he’s preparing for a return to the ring. “I think I’m going to box some exhibitions and get in shape.”

Tyson’s boxed exhibitions before

Tyson knocked out 44 people in his career, winning 50 in total against six defeats.

But after hanging up his gloves following a loss to Kevin McBride in 2005, Tyson went on an exhibition tour the following year to help ease financial problems. At the time, he also said the reason for the non-professional shows was to help him “feel better” about himself as he did not want to be “depressed.”

The exhibition scene can be lucrative in the modern era, as Floyd Mayweather showed on New Year’s Eve in 2018 when he went to Tokyo, knocked down the Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa three times in a single round, and reportedly earned $9 million.

caption Mayweather and Nasukawa. source Photo by Toshifumi Kitamura / ATP via Getty Images

It is unclear how much money Tyson could generate by performing in exhibition shows, but whatever profit there is, would go to charity, he said.

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff,” Tyson said. “Some charity exhibitions, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected mother-f—– like me.”

On the work-outs he’s been doing, Tyson said: “I do two hours on cardio, I do the bike and the treadmill for an hour, then I do some light weights, 300, 250 reps.

“Then I start my day with the boxing thing, I go in there and hit the mitts, 30 minutes, 25 minutes, start getting in better condition. I’m starting to put those combinations together.

“I’m in pain. I feel like three guys kicked the s— out of me.”