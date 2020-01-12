Titans coach said before the season that he’d cut off his penis to win the Super Bowl — and now he’s one game away

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel joked on a podcast before the season that he would cut off his penis to win a Super Bowl.

The Titans beat the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday to advance to the AFC Championship, bringing Vrabel and the Titans one win away from the Super Bowl.

Vrabel won three Super Bowls as a player with the New England Patriots, but evidently places more importance on caoching a Super Bowl win.

The Tennessee Titans continued rolling through the NFL playoffs, pulling off a massive, 28-12 upset over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday to advance to the AFC Championship.

For Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, it brings him a game closer to a big sacrifice.

Prior to the season, Vrabel joined the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast with the Titans’ offensive tackle Taylor Lewan and linebacker Will Compton. Vrabel was asked if he would cut off his penis to win a Super Bowl, to which he said, “Probably.”

Vrabel added: “You guys will be married for 20 years one day. You won’t need it.”

Vrabel, of course, won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots as a player, something Lewan and Compton brought up. Evidently, Vrabel places more vlaue on winning one as a player vs. coaching a Super Bowl win.

Vrabel and the Titans are not there yet, but they now look like one of the biggest threats among the remaining teams. They have upset the Patriots and Ravens on the road with an old-school attack, pounding the ball with running back Derrick Henry, who has 377 rushing yards in the postseason, and a defense that has all but shut down opposing offenses so far.

The Titans will play the winner of Sunday’s game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans still have another tough game to win before making the Super Bowl, but we’ll find out just how badly Vrabel wants to win the whole thing.