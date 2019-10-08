Mila Kunis is ‘totally cool’ with her mom being Ashton Kutcher’s next wife if the actress were to die unexpectedly

caption Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attended a Los Angeles Lakers game together in December 2014. source Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Mila Kunis appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Andrea Savage’s podcast, “A Grown-Up Woman.”

During her appearance, the actress was asked who she would want husband Ashton Kutcher to remarry if she were to have an untimely death.

Her options included close friend Kristen Bell, reality stars Demi Burnett and Bethenny Frankel, tennis player Anna Kournikova, and Kunis’ own mother.

She nixed the two reality stars, but wasn’t opposed to letting Bell or Kournikova tie the knot with Kutcher.

However, she ultimately decided her mom was the best match for him.

“My mom would make [my kids] the best food. My husband would be fed. He’d be taken care of. And, you know what? My mom would go out on a high note,” she explained.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Mila Kunis would be fine with Ashton Kutcher remarrying if she were to die unexpectedly, and she would be especially pleased if it were her own mother.

The actress was a guest on Andrea Savage’s “A Grown-Up Woman” podcast on Tuesday, where she was asked to choose a new partner for her husband if something bad were to ever happen to her.

The host gave Kunis five women to choose from to be Kutcher’s next wife if she were to die.

Her options included the couple’s close friend Kristen Bell, “Bachelor in Paradise” star Demi Burnett, “The Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel, Russian tennis player Anna Kournikova, and Kunis’ own mother.

While Burnett and Frankel didn’t make the cut – although she thought Frankel and her “That ’70s Show” costar would make “really good business partners” – Kunis was happy with both Bell and Kournikova.

There was one issue she had with Bell though, which was that she would need to break up the “Veronica Mars” star and her husband, Dax Shepard.

“That would be really hard. They really like each other. Unless I murder Dax, I don’t forsee that happening,” she said, adding that she would “totally murder Dax” if she needed to pair Kutcher with Bell.

Read more: The 11 best pieces of advice Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have for keeping a relationship thriving

But it was her mom that excited the “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” star the most.

“F— yeah. I want my mom to have a f—ing fun time and get it on with my husband,” she said.

Kunis added: “I’m sorry, dad. I’m sure that you’re great, but my husband is rad and fun and awesome 100% of the time.”

caption Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis share two children together. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images

She explained that she trusts her mom to take care of her husband and their two kids, Wyatt and Dimitri Kutcher.

“My mom would make [my kids] the best food. My husband would be fed. He’d be taken care of. And, you know what? My mom would go out on a high note. So, I’m cool with it. Weird, but totally cool with it,” the “Black Swan” star said.

She went on to reveal that Kutcher already has a good relationship with his mother-in-law.

“She loves Ashton more than she loves me and he loves my mother. They love each other,” she said, adding that her mom already “cooks for my husband once a week.”

“Ashton is going to be thrilled about this one,” Kunis said about the interview.

Kunis and Kutcher began dating in April 2012, and got engaged two years later. They married in Oak Glen, California in July 2015. Their daughter Wyatt was born in October 2014, and their son Dimitri was born in November 2016.