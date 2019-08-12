7 things you didn’t know about Mila Kunis

caption Mila Kunis is an actress. source imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX

Mila Kunis became a breakout star thanks to her role as Jackie Burkhart on “That ’70s Show.”

Despite being in the spotlight since she was a teenager, there are a few things fans might not know about the actress.

Kunis, who’s originally from Ukraine, said that her family only had $250 when they moved to America in the ’90s.

She’s also a huge “Star Trek” fan.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Since Mila Kunis played sassy teenager Jackie Burkhart on “That ’70s Show,” she has become a familiar name in Hollywood. Now, she is happily married to former costar Ashton Kutcher and a mother of two children.

The actress is known for her roles in comedies like “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Ted,” and “Bad Moms.” More recently, she starred alongside “Saturday Night Live” star Kate McKinnon in “The Spy Who Dumped Me” and voiced a character in “Wonder Park.”

From the franchise she’s obsessed with to the creative way she used to make money, here are several things you might not know about Kunis.

Kunis left the Ukraine and came to America with her family in 1991 — and they only had $250.

caption Mila Kunis attended the Teen Choice Awards in August 2000. source Chris Weeks/Liaison/Getty Images

Kunis, who comes from a Jewish family, traveled to the US at 7 years old with her parents, brother, and grandparents.

In 2008, she told Ellen DeGeneres that her grandmother would accompany her to school and bring candy so Kunis could make friends with other students.

Speaking to Glamour magazine in 2016, Kunis added that her parents hustled to provide for the family, “but growing up poor, I never missed out on anything. My parents did a beautiful job of not making me feel like I was lesser than any other kids.”

Her first acting job was in a Barbie commercial for a toy that was never released.

caption Mila Kunis’ first credited TV role was on the soap opera “Days of Our Lives.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“It was called a camping Barbie and I don’t think that Barbie ever came out, but I did the commercial for it,” Kunis explained.

She also appeared in a commercial for a glitter hair doll, and said that she loved those gigs because she got to keep the Barbies.

Contrary to popular belief, she did not learn English from watching “The Price Is Right.”

caption Mila Kunis played Amy in the 2016 movie “Bad Moms.” source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kunis has admitted it’s her fault that people believe she learned the language from a game show.

“I made a statement when I was 14 that is going to haunt me the rest of my life about how I used to watch ‘The Price Is Right’ when I was learning English,” Kunis told Parade. “It just happened to be on TV before I went to school. It wasn’t something I was consciously aware of.”

While Kunis starred on “That ’70s Show,” she and her friend used to sell knock-off shirts on eBay with iron-on NSYNC and Backstreet Boys prints to make money.

caption Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis met on the set of “That ’70s Show.” source Chris Weeks/Liaison/Getty Images

Kunis and her friend Julie would buy inexpensive t-shirts and tank tops, then sell the clothing online.

“At that time, the No. 1 image was Backstreet Boys and/or NSYNC,” she told Conan O’Brien during an appearance on his talk show.

Aside from admitting that “nothing was legal” about their business, Kunis said that she didn’t make any profits because they were all given to Julie (who remains one of her “oldest best friends”).

Read more: WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The cast of ‘That ’70s Show’ 13 years later

Her eyes used to be two different colors.

caption Mila Kunis voices Meg Griffin on “Family Guy.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nowadays, Kunis considers her eyes to be a dark green, sometimes brown-ish hue – but they weren’t always that shade.

The actress said that one used to be blue and the other was green, but she had surgery due to cataracts and now they are the color that fans are familiar with.

She suffered three injuries while training for the Oscar-winning 2010 film “Black Swan.”

caption Mila Kunis and Natalie Portman starred in “Black Swan.” source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for AFI

Kunis tore a calf ligament, injured her shoulder, and got scars on her back as a result of co-star Benjamin Millepied lifting her.

“I didn’t really dislocate my shoulder,” Kunis said during an interview with Marie Claire. “I messed it up and had to go and get acupuncture. Darren Aronofsky [the director] had an acupuncturist that literally fixed me. It was unbelievable.”

She’s a huge “Star Trek” fan.

caption Mila Kunis starred in the 2008 movie “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” alongside Kristen Bell. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“I’m a massive Trekkie,” Kunis told GQ in 2011.