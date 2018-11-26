Miley Cyrus just returned to Instagram after 4 months to tease new music

- source
- Miley Cyrus returned to Instagram Monday to tease new music with producer Mark Ronson in a video that shows a broken heart disco ball.
- Cyrus first deleted everything from her Instagram and stopped posting on Twitter in July 2018, and fans suspected that new music was on the way.
- She had stayed off of the social media platform until California was ravaged by wildfires in November.
- The singer took to social media to write about the destruction and say that her family evacuated safely, as well as to encourage people to donate.
- The song will be released Thursday, November 29.
- Watch the teaser below.
