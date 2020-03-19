Miley Cyrus says she stopped wearing bathing suits and shorts for years after being body-shamed for her 2013 MTV VMAs performance

Miley Cyrus spoke about her 2013 MTV VMAs performance during a livestream with Demi Lovato on Wednesday.

Cyrus said that she was body-shamed at the time.

She said she “stopped wearing skirts on stage, all this s— because after the VMAs, and I had on my cute little nude bodysuit, everyone started comparing me to a turkey and putting a turkey in my outfit.”

“I basically went through two or three years where I wouldn’t wear shorts,” the singer added.

“I basically went through two or three years where I wouldn’t wear shorts,” Cyrus said during an Instagram Live with Demi Lovato on Wednesday as part of her new livestream called “Bright Minded,” which she launched as a way to bring positivity and “stay lit” amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

During her conversation with the “I Love Me” singer, Cyrus spoke candidly about how she changed her way of living after the VMAs seven years. At the awards show, Cyrus, who was almost 21 at the time, performed with Robin Thicke for a medley of her track, “We Can’t Stop” and his controversial song, “Blurred Lines.”

caption Robin Thicke and Miley Cyrus at the 2013 MTV VMAs. source Lucas Jackson / Reuters

Cyrus went on stage in a bodysuit, which she later ditched for a bikini as she twerked and stuck her tongue out. The performance was viewed as raunchy and inappropriate to viewers, many of whom knew Cyrus for her kid-friendly role as the titular pop star of the Disney Channel sitcom “Hannah Montana.”

The singer told Lovato that for her, the memes and GIFs that superimposed her head on the body of a turkey impacted the way she felt about herself.

“I stopped wearing skirts on stage, all this s— because after the VMAs, and I had on my cute little nude bodysuit, everyone started comparing me to a turkey and putting a turkey in my outfit,” she said.

Cyrus continued: “I was just so skinny and so pasty and they kept putting me next to this turkey, and I was feeling so bad on myself that I did not wear a bikini for like two years and no one thought that would ever make me feel some type of way.”

The 27-year-old “Wrecking Ball” singer went on to say that “memes can be so much fun, but they can also just be so hurtful.”

Moreover, Cyrus said that the response to her VMAs performance was a turning point.

“That was just such a wakeup call to me on wanting to use my platform for a bigger purpose,” she said, explaining that she created the non-profit organization called Happy Hippie Foundation in 2014 “because I just needed something bigger than this industry because it just made me feel so bad about myself.”

Cyrus, who has previously opened up about “Hannah Montana” leading to her own battle with body dysmorphia, also said that they felt like she was hypocritical for projecting a confident image to her fans, meanwhile, she felt the opposite of that.

caption Miley Cyrus in her music video for “Wrecking Ball.” source Miley Cyrus VEVO/YouTube

“What was so hard about it was my brand has always been about being so unapologetically myself and being confident and the worst thing that I would feel I would be to my fans is [a liar] or a fraud,” Cyrus said. “But I felt like having this persona of being the most confident girl on the planet was actually kind of fraud because I was so insecure on the inside that in my personal life, I wasn’t even wearing bathing suits or shorts,” she continued. “And when I was wearing like my little leotards and things, I had on f—ing four pairs of tights because I was so insecure.”

In response to the revelation, Lovato told Cyrus: “I’m so sad that you went through that and I had no idea. I wish I could have been there for you. I didn’t know.”

She added: “If that ever f—ing happens again, you better call me.”

You can watch a portion of the livestream, which was recorded and shared by Pop Crave on Twitter, in the video below (warning: There is explicit language).