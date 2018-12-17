Miley Cyrus wore an unzipped jacket with nothing underneath, and people were confused about how it stayed in place

caption Miley Cyrus wore a $4,200 Gucci tracksuit on “Saturday Night Live.” source Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson were the musical guests on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend.

For one of their performances, the two delivered a rendition of their recently released single, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.”

Decked out in a sparkly tracksuit by Gucci, Cyrus wore the jacket unzipped with nothing underneath.

Fans online seemed confused about how the singer’s top was staying in place.

The singer and producer Mark Ronson were the musical guests on Saturday’s episode, which was hosted by Matt Damon.

caption Cyrus wore her Gucci jacket unzipped with nothing underneath. source NBC

People online seemed confused about how Cyrus’ jacket was staying in place.

Some Twitter users wondered whether the singer was using double-sided tape, glue, or some other trick to keep her top from slipping off.

New life goal: to have the same amount of confidence in myself that Miley Cyrus had in the adhesive she used to hold that silver jacket in place. — Nicole (@NicMSweeney) December 16, 2018

Seriously, how did @MileyCyrus keep that jacket in place like that? — Terri Mestdagh (@nanalexi) December 16, 2018

#SNL I need to borrow some glue. Apparently Miley Cyrus has some really excellent glue holding her jacket in the place. — Scott Martin (@fakekeepitreal) December 16, 2018

I have never trusted anything in my life as much as @MileyCyrus is trusting that double-sided tape. #SNL — Jason (@jasongarner) December 16, 2018

Cyrus’ Gucci jacket and joggers are still available online for $2,500 and $1,700, respectively, but until the singer reveals how she kept the top in place, wear it unzipped at your own risk.

Watch Cyrus and Ronson’s complete performance of “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” below.

