Miley Cyrus performed a revised 'Santa Baby,' and her version of the holiday song is way more empowering for women

By
Olivia Singh, Insider
-
Miley Cyrus nailed her version of the song

caption
Miley Cyrus nailed her version of the song "Santa Baby."
source
NBC

  • Miley Cyrus appeared on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday and teamed up with the late night host and her “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” collaborator, Mark Ronson, for a skit.
  • Cyrus altered the lyrics to Eartha Kitt’s classic Christmas song “Santa Baby,” which was released in 1953.
  • The song focuses on a woman telling Santa about all the material things she wants for Christmas, so the 26-year-old changed the lyrics of the track to be more empowered.
  • In her version, Cyrus says that “a girl’s best friend is equal pay” and she would love to know that her “a– won’t get grabbed at work by some ignorant jerk.”
  • Watch the video below.

