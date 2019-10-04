Miley Cyrus was spotted kissing Cody Simpson during a grocery store ‘date’ 2 weeks after her breakup with Kaitlynn Carter

caption Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. source Michael Kovac/Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson were spotted sharing a “quick kiss,” at a grocery store on Thursday according to an eyewitness account.

A video obtained by TMZ showed they later engaged in more PDA at the Backyard Bowls eatery in Los Angeles.

Cyrus and Simpson’s hangout came just two weeks after news broke that the “Wrecking Ball” singer had parted ways with Kaitlynn Carter.

The pair have been friends for years.

Miley Cyrus may have already moved on from Kaitlynn Carter with pal Cody Simpson.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer was spotted with Simpson on Thursday afternoon at a Los Angeles grocery store, where they shared a “quick kiss,” according to an eyewitness that spoke to E! News.

The pair went into the store to grab a drink and some sushi “real quick,” the eyewitness said. After the brief kiss, the source said Simpson “noticed people seeing them so they tried to rush out of there.”

caption Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been friends for years. He previously dated Gigi Hadid. source Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Cyrus and Simpson later made their way to a Backyard Bowls eatery, where they kissed some more, according to a video obtained by TMZ.

Sources told the site that they were having what appeared to be a serious conversation before the former “Hannah Montana” star moved over to sit in the Australian musician’s lap. Their PDA escalated to a “make-out session,” the source said.

Another fan was able to capture a video of the pair sitting at their table at the restaurant. In the clip, Simpson and Cyrus were seated opposite each other and appeared engaged in conversation.

“Miley on a date with the one and only Cody Simpson yeahh,” the fan captioned the video.

Read more: Miley Cyrus says ‘change is inevitable’ after she was spotted kissing Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter following her split from Liam Hemsworth

Cyrus and Simpson have known each other for years

This pairing isn’t all that surprising considering they’ve been friends for years. In a 2015 interview, Simpson explained that he and Cyrus bonded over their shared experiences of growing up in the limelight.

“Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff – trying to escape your childhood,” he told GQ Australia. “She’s super open-minded and I’m working on becoming more like that.”

There was speculation at the time that the pair were dating, but Simpson shut the rumors down in an interview, saying they were “just mates.” Around that same time, he was also romantically linked to model Gigi Hadid, who he dated from 2013 to 2015.

Cyrus’ last relationship was with Carter. They began dating in August, but their romance was short-lived. People reported on September 21 that they “broke up.” They are “still friends,” according to the report.

Before Carter, Cyrus was married to Liam Hemsworth. They dated on and off for a decade, before tying the knot in December of 2018. Their separation was announced in August, and Hemsworth filed for divorce shortly after, citing irreconcilable differences.

