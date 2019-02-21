Miley Cyrus said Donald Trump complimented her ‘twerking’ performance at the 2013 VMAs

caption Miley Cyrus originally said she would move if Donald Trump became President. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus said that Donald Trump congratulated her after her “twerking” performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

In May 2016, Miley Cyrus announced that she would move out of the country if Trump became the President of the US.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Cyrus claimed that she and others said things they didn’t mean, explaining that she now regrets making such a claim.

Cyrus said she feels that leaving would be a bad idea.

Miley Cyrus made waves back in 2013 when she wore space buns and a teddy-bear leotard while “twerking” on singer Robin Thicke during their performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. Though the performance gained her plenty of critics, it also gave her a fair share of admirers, one of whom, she said, was Donald Trump.

In an interview with Vanity Fair published Thursday, she said that Trump, who was a businessman and reality star at the time, called her the next morning, as she was staying at Trump Tower, to tell her that he “loved” the performance.

caption Miley at the VMAs in 2013. source Lucas Jackson / Reuters

“And now he’s our president,” she said in Vanity Fair. The White House did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

Cyrus has been vocal about politics for quite some time, but went on to share that she “didn’t mean” one of her biggest political statements: that she’d leave the country if Trump became president.

caption Cyrus later wrote Clinton a thank-you note. source NBC

In May 2016, Miley, a Bernie Sanders, then Hillary Clinton-supporter, reportedly expressed her frustration with Trump on Instagram. According to CBS News, Cyrus stated, “I am moving if this is my president! I don’t say things I don’t mean!”

However, when Trump was elected, she shared an emotional video on Twitter, saying that she was sad about his election but that she “accepted” him as her president.

“This hurts to say, but I even accept you as president of the United States, and that’s fine, because, now, I want to be a hopeful hippie. I want to be hopeful that you will step in, too,” she said.

Now, when referring to how she once said that she would move away if Donald Trump because the US President, Cyrus told Vanity Fair that she and other celebrities said a lot of things they “didn’t mean.”

She added, “We really thought: Maybe people will listen. Maybe people actually realize how detrimental this will be.”

caption President Donald Trump. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

Like Cyrus, stars like Whoopi Goldberg, Snoop Dogg, and Barbra Streisand promised that they would leave the country if Trump was elected.

Cyrus also told Vanity Fair that she didn’t think that her moving away would change anything. She said, “As someone who is so proud of being an activist, am I going to feel proud of myself just running away from, and leaving everyone else here to live under, a completely racist, sexist, hateful a—–? You can’t leave everyone else to fend for themselves.”

This isn’t the first time Cyrus has addressed her previous pledge. In 2017, she said leaving America because of Trump would be “ignorant.”

“I’m not f—— leaving the country, that’s some ignorant s—, that’s dumb,” Cyrus told NME.

“Because that’s me abandoning my country when I think I’ve got a good thing to say to my country. And trust me, I hear every day on my Instagram, ‘Just leave already! When are you going to leave?’ Well, that’s not going to be any good.”