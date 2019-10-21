Miley Cyrus is being called out by fans for implying sexuality is a choice after she said women ‘don’t have to be gay’

caption Miley Cyrus recently split from Liam Hemsworth. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Singer Miley Cyrus was called out for saying people ‘don’t have to be gay,” seemingly implying that homosexuality is a choice.

Cyrus made the controversial statement during an Instagram Live video, where she appeared with her new boyfriend Cody Simpson.

“There are good men out there guys, don’t give up,” Cyrus told viewers, adding, “You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with dicks out there.”

“I always thought I had to be gay because all guys are evil but that’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks,” she said.

People took issue with Cyrus’ implication that being gay was a choice, and also that only cis men have penises.

“Wrecking Ball” singer Miley Cyrus was called out after she told her Instagram followers that they “don’t have to be gay.”

Cyrus was taking part in an Instagram Live video with her new boyfriend, Cody Simpson, when she opened up about her experiences with her sexuality.

“There are good men out there guys, don’t give up. You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with dicks out there, you just have to find them. You gotta find a dick that’s not a dick,” the singer said during the video, seemingly referencing her recent split with Liam Hemsworth.

“I always thought I had to be gay because I thought all guys were evil, but that’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks.”

People quickly took issue with Cyrus’ implication that being gay is a choice.

Miley, this is so not it. Women don’t “have to be gay” because they “can’t find a good person with a d*ck”.

Don’t use the queer community as a stop-gap because you couldn’t find a boyfriend.

People aren’t queer because they “gave up” on men.

Is @MileyCyrus actually stupid?

Others accused her of being a transmisogynist, since she seemed to imply that only cis men have penises.

And some even called Cyrus a “queerbaiter” for her comments.

Cyrus has spoken about her sexuality in the past, saying she’s attracted to both men and women, even though she considered her relationship with Hemsworth to be a “hetero marriage.”

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women,” she said to Elle magazine in July.

And in 2015, Cyrus publicly self-identified as pansexual.

During an interview with Variety from 2016, she said that her “eyes started opening in the fifth or sixth grade” but she wasn’t sure what to call herself.

“My whole life, I didn’t understand my own gender and my own sexuality. I always hated the word ‘bisexual,’ because that’s even putting me in a box,” she explained. “I don’t ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl.”

But she began to identify as pansexual as soon as she “figured out what it was.”

“Once I understood my gender more, which was unassigned, then I understood my sexuality more,” she told Variety. “I was like, ‘Oh – that’s why I don’t feel straight and I don’t feel gay. It’s because I’m not.'”

Representatives for Cyrus didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.