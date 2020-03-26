Miley Cyrus says she wanted to star on ‘Hannah Montana’ so she could ‘copy’ fellow Disney Channel star Hilary Duff

caption Miley Cyrus and Hilary Duff rose to fame through their roles on Disney Channel shows. source Mike Coppola/FilmMagic and Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Adopt Together

Miley Cyrus spoke about wanting to “copy” Hilary Duff and emulate her career during a livestream with the “Lizzie McGuire” star on Wednesday.

Cyrus said that she flew to LA shortly after seeing Duff perform “so I could audition for Disney,” which led to her breakout role on “Hannah Montana.”

She added: “The only reason I wanted it was so I could do whatever you did. And so really, I don’t think I gave a s— about being an actress or a singer. I just wanted to copy you no matter what.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Miley Cyrus says she wanted to be a Disney Channel star so she could follow in the footsteps of Hilary Duff.

“The next guest is on the list of reasons why I wanted to become a singer and actress,” Cyrus said during an Instagram Live on Wednesday as part of her new livestream called “Bright Minded,” which she launched as a way to bring positivity and “stay lit” amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Duff rose to fame as the titular character on Disney Channel’s “Lizzie McGuire,” which lasted for two seasons from 2001 to 2004 and included a theatrically-released movie “The Lizzie McGuire Movie.”

caption Lalaine and Hilary Duff on “Lizzie McGuire.” source Disney Channel

Cyrus said that she modeled herself after Duff, Joan Jett, Debbie Harry, Stevie Nicks.

She also called the “Lizzie McGuire” star the “queen of my universe, the apple of my eye, ruler of my heart.”

During the interview, Cyrus revealed that growing up, she admired Duff and attended one of her shows when she was 11 years old.

“I wore a plaid skirt and Uggs to the show because you wore a plaid skirt and Uggs,” the 27-year-old “Slide Away” singer said.

“From the nosebleed seats, I was hoping you would notice me and be like, ‘Hey girl, nice Uggs!’ I don’t know what I was thinking, but I was obsessed with your T-shirt,” Cyrus continued. “It was bedazzled and it said ‘Nashville,’ and I immediately went and bought a bedazzler and I stayed up all night jeweling everything that I owned.”

Cyrus went on to say that she was so in awe of Duff that she “flew to LA almost immediately so I could audition for Disney and I ended up getting the role,” referring to her breakout role as Miley Stewart/Miley Cyrus on “Hannah Montana.”

caption Emily Osment and Miley Cyrus on “Hannah Montana.” source Disney Channel

The hit Disney Channel sitcom lasted for four seasons and also included a theatrically-released 2009 film called “Hannah Montana: The Movie.”

“But the only reason I wanted it was so I could do whatever you did,” Cyrus told Duff. “And so really, I don’t think I gave a s— about being an actress or a singer. I just wanted to copy you no matter what.”

Cyrus added: “I just wanted to say thank you again for just inspiring me. I would never be sitting here, being able to be a light if it wasn’t for you and you showing me how to do that, so I’m so happy I could have you on the show.”

caption Miley Cyrus interviewed Hilary Duff. source Miley Cyrus/Instagram

In response, Duff called the “Wrecking Ball” singer “sweet.”

“I feel like I’ve known you for such a long time,” the mother of two added. “Just to hear you say that, I feel like you have been such a bright light and you have made so many choices that have been so bold and you’re an inspiration to me and to all of us, and you continue to be.”

caption Hilary Duff and Miley Cyrus in 2007. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

She also said that Cyrus inspires her, too.

“I can’t even believe what you’re saying to me,” Duff continued. “It’s so sweet and so kind. But really, I think that I totally look to you for inspiration on how to be cool and what to wear and what you’re doing and all of this s—.”

Cyrus and Duff’s careers followed similar paths. Both stars simultaneously acted and sang on their respective Disney Channel shows and became two of the network’s most recognizable names.

Cyrus recorded music for “Hannah Montana’s” soundtracks before launching her own solo career. Duff, who also had a record deal with Hollywood Records, released three solo albums between 2003 and 2007: “Metamorphosis,” “Hilary Duff,” and “Dignity.”

caption Hilary Duff performing in 2005. source Debra L Rothenberg/FilmMagic

The actress also starred alongside fellow Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano in “Cadet Kelly.” After “Lizzie McGuire,” she landed roles in movies like “A Cinderella Story” and shows like “Gossip Girl.”

As for Cyrus, her post-“Hannah Montana” career included roles in smaller films like “LOL” and “So Undercover” as she focused more on her music and shedding her clean-cut Disney image.

caption Miley Cyrus in her music video for “Wrecking Ball.” source Miley Cyrus VEVO/YouTube

Now, Duff stars on TV Land’s “Younger” and balances her career with motherhood (she has a son named Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie and a daughter named Banks with current husband Matthew Koma).

Meanwhile, Cyrus released an EP in 2019 and created her own non-profit organization called Happy Hippie Foundation.