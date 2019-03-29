Miley Cyrus got bangs and dyed her hair blonde to look exactly like Hannah Montana, and her longtime fans are freaking out

caption Miley Cyrus auditioned for Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana” when she was 11 years old. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus just cut and dyed her hair to look exactly like her old alter-ego, Hannah Montana.

It looks like Cyrus was aiming for this resemblance, since she went on to post videos of herself singing Hannah Montana classics like “Best of Both Worlds” and “Nobody’s Perfect.”

She even posted a side-by-side comparison of herself dressed as Hannah Montana in 2009 and herself today.

Cyrus previously said that donning the blonde wig for her Disney Channel show did “extreme damage” to her “psyche.”

When Miley Cyrus shared photos and videos of her new bangs and blonde highlights Thursday night, longtime fans did a double take.

After posting a selfie while wearing hair foils, teasing a new look, Cyrus posted a video that revealed her new hairstyle – which looks exactly like the wig she used to wear as Hannah Montana.

“You know guys, it was so hard going back and forth that I decided, I’ll just be Hannah forever,” Cyrus said. “She was getting a lot of press this week, thanks to me.”

caption “Icons ONLY!” she wrote, tagging @hannahmontana on Instagram, an account with zero posts. source @mileycyrus/Instagram

From 2006 until 2011, Cyrus starred on Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana” as Miley Stewart, a brunette tween who moonlights as the titular blonde pop star.

Earlier this week, Cyrus celebrated the 13th anniversary of the show’s first episode by posting a variety of adorable throwback photos.

Read more: 41 photos that show how Miley Cyrus’ style has evolved through the years

Cyrus went on to embrace her vintage look by posting videos of herself singing Hannah Montana classics like “Best of Both Worlds” and “Nobody’s Perfect.”

“The best of both worlds, like, when you take an upper and a downer at the same time,” she joked in one video, just after performing the iconic “mix it all together” dance move. “Like, if you take a little molly and smoke a joint.”

Clearly, Cyrus hasn’t lost her edge or humor, even while she’s channeling her old alter-ego. For the caption of one mirror selfie, posted on Cyrus’ Instagram story, she wrote, “Hannah is punk now!”

In another Instagram story update, she posted an old photo of herself as Hannah and wrote, “Me saying my prayers tonight.”

caption In another mirror selfie, Cyrus poses in an outfit by Yves Saint Laurent. source @mileycyrus/Instagram

She even posted a side-by-side comparison of herself dressed as Hannah Montana in 2009 and herself today, writing, “I WIN!”

It appears that Cyrus has had something of a change of heart when it comes to her former onstage persona.

She previously said that donning the blonde wig and performing as a Disney-friendly pop star had taken a toll on her mental health.

“From the time I was 11 it was, ‘You’re a pop star!’ That means you have to be blonde, and you have to have long hair, and you have to put on some glittery tight thing,” she told Marie Claire in 2015. “Meanwhile, I’m this fragile little girl playing a 16-year-old in a wig and a ton of makeup. It was like ‘Toddlers & Tiaras.'”

caption Cyrus performing as Hannah Montana during her “Miley Cyrus/Hannah Montana: Best of Both Worlds” tour in 2007. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage

She expressed a similar sentiment during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning in 2017.

“I think that’s probably what’s a little bit wrong with me now,” she said when asked how she dealt with going back and forth between two personas on tour. “I mark that up to doing some extreme damage in my psyche as an adult person.”

She also said she enjoyed her time as Hannah, however, because she “didn’t know anything else.”

“I think why people loved Hannah Montana was because Hannah Montana did feel real. And that’s ’cause I was under there,” she continued. “And I loved being that character, and so that’s what made people love her.”

Naturally, longtime fans are thrilled that Cyrus seems to have made peace with her iconic alter-ego.

no one can take this away from me. Hannah Montana is BACK?? I’ve been a stan since 2006, I’m HERE FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/zt2is8t4gA — ♡???? (@laurenarseno) March 29, 2019

miley just brought hannah montana back from the dead and that’s really all i care about today — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) March 29, 2019

Hannah Montana : 10 years challenge pic.twitter.com/BYT2BrU4gI — eri ???? (@smilergoals) March 29, 2019

Miley singing along to Nobody’s Perfect with her new Hannah Montana hairdo I’m crying my childhood ???????? pic.twitter.com/cdgUXOPyoi — Miley Smiler News (@MileySmilerNews) March 29, 2019

how i feel about hannah montana coming back pic.twitter.com/nhi6X4cCBs — fi(ona) (@happyhussarr) March 29, 2019

-Hannah Montana 1 y 2

-Hannah Montana 3

-Hannah Montana Forever

-Hannah Montana Forever… and ever! ????????#HannahMontanaIsBack pic.twitter.com/nBlpLYo0Mw — Miley Cyrus España (@MileyCyrus_es) March 29, 2019

Some have theorized that Cyrus is teasing Hannah Montana songs on her forthcoming album, or possibly even a comeback tour.

Plot twist: Miley’s new album she’s about to release is Hannah Montana’s comeback — Alexandra (@alexboothh) March 29, 2019

Me getting ready to go to the Hannah Montana comeback tour pic.twitter.com/27HnbUlmWz — Ed (@edwebhead) March 29, 2019

i’m not emotionally prepared for hannah montana to come baCK I WILL SOB — Michelle Platti ???? (@michelleplatti) March 29, 2019

Maybe she’ll even perform with the Jonas Brothers again, who recently reunited as a band after spending six years apart.

Read more: From ‘Year 3000’ to ‘Sucker,’ here’s how the Jonas Brothers’ careers have evolved

Petition for Hannah Montana and the Jonas Brothers to go on a comeback tour together and perform this bop pic.twitter.com/TqsksoGd03 — Ed (@edwebhead) March 29, 2019

It looks like Cyrus’ new hair has even inspired people to revist her old Hannah Montana albums.