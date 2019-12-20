Miley Cyrus poked fun at her failed 7-month marriage to Liam Hemsworth

caption Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their unexpected split this summer. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus poked fun at her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth with a cheeky Instagram comment on Thursday.

The 27-year-old “Unholy” singer responded to a post from the popular Instagram user @themostfamousartist, aka Matty Mo, who changed his bio to, “Getting married to @mileycyrus in 2020.”

“Upping my manifestation game for 2020 and putting this out there,” he wrote.

“It probably won’t last long,” Cyrus replied, adding an engagement ring emoji. “But always down to try, You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”

caption Cyrus commented on a screenshot of Mo’s updated bio. source @themostfamousartist/Instagram

The 27-year-old “Unholy” singer and the 29-year-old Australian actor had dated on and off for 10 years before they finally tied the knot in December 2018.

Seven months later, Cyrus unexpectedly announced that they’d called it quits, and Hemsworth filed for divorce shortly after.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” a spokesperson for Cyrus told E! “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

In the months since, Cyrus has denied speculation that cheating led to their split and, in a breakup song, hinted that she took issue with her husband’s “whiskey and pills.” She’s currently dating 22-year-old Australian musician Cody Simpson.