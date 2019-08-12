Miley Cyrus takes a photo of herself recording new music following her split from Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus posted a selfie on Monday while apparently recording new music.

The singer announced her split from her husband, Liam Hemsworth, on Saturday.

Fans think this means Cyrus has written songs about her ex, like those on her 2013 album “Bangerz” – released the same month she and Hemsworth broke off their engagement.

Cyrus previously announced her seventh studio album, “She Is Miley Cyrus,” would be released sometime this year.

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer posted a selfie on Monday while apparently recording new music, just two days after she announced her split from her husband.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” a spokesperson for Cyrus told E! on Saturday. “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Cyrus’ replies on Twitter are littered with fan predictions about how her music will explain or shed light on the unexpected separation – and for good reason. Cyrus has a history of writing songs about her ex, like those on her 2013 album “Bangerz.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth announced they had broken off their engagement in September 2013, the same month Cyrus released “Bangerz.” The album features a number of songs about betrayal and heartbreak, including her wildly popular single “Wrecking Ball.”

“The whole album is the story of that,” Cyrus told Ellen DeGeneres before its release, referring to her broken engagement. “Starting with ‘Adore You’ and ending with ‘Someone Else,’ I feel like you can really find this arc of growth.”

Although the album was written and recorded before the couple confirmed their split, they had already broken up and reconciled twice since meeting in 2009.

“I think I knew more intuitively where my life was going than I actually thought I did at the time,” Cyrus told DeGeneres.

Cyrus previously announced her seventh studio album, “She Is Miley Cyrus,” would be released sometime this year.

The pop star’s recent EP “She Is Coming,” released in May, was the first of three planned EPs that will add up to her full-length album. “Each drop is a different chapter to a trilogy,” she revealed through her representative.