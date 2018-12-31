A throwback photo shows Miley Cyrus’ wedding was exactly like her parents’ wedding 25 years ago

caption Tish Cyrus (left) and her daughter, singer Miley Cyrus, at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. source John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

Miley Cyrus‘ mom, Tish Cyrus, shared a photo that was taken in Tennessee 25 years ago when she and Billy Ray Cyrus got married in their living room.

She called it “full circle,” since Miley recently wed Liam Hemsworth on December 23, 2018, in their Tennessee home.

Both couples have experienced ups and downs in their relationships.

An old photo shows that Miley Cyrus’ parents got married 25 years ago in their living room, around the same time of year that the singer tied the knot with Liam Hemsworth in 2018.

Tish Cyrus (Miley’s mother) took to Instagram to share an old photo of herself and Billy Ray Cyrus (Miley’s father) on their wedding day, in honor of their anniversary.

“25 years ago today @billyraycyrus and I stood in our living room in Franklin Tn and said ‘I Do.’ I would definitely say everything has come full circle! I love u Lovey….. if I had to do it all again, I wouldn’t change a thing ???? #happyanniversary” Tish captioned an image of the couple.

Similarly, Miley and Hemsworth had a low-key wedding that took place at their Franklin, Tennessee, home on December 23, according to “E! News.”

They haven’t spoken in detail about the celebration, but posts shared on social media have given fans a glimpse of what it was like. The couple was joined by family members on both sides, including Liam’s famous brothers, actors Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth.

Cyrus’ relatives were also on hand for the wedding, including her parents and her siblings: Brandi Cyrus (Miley’s half-sister from Tish’s previous marriage to Baxter Neal Helson), Braison Cyrus (Miley’s younger brother), and Noah Cyrus (Miley’s younger sister). Missing from the photo was Trace Cyrus, Miley’s half-brother from Tish’s past marriage.

The wedding celebration included pink “Mr. and Mrs.” balloons, a two-tiered cake, a “shotski,” and a pastel balloon arch, which was visible in a photo shared by Braison’s fiancée, Stella McBride.

The “Malibu” singer wore a simple $8,600 Vivienne Westwood gown.

The couple met 10 years ago, while on the set of the 2010 movie “The Last Song.” The film was based on a novel written by Nicholas Sparks and two stars played love interests.

caption Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth starred as Ronnie and Will in “The Last Song.” source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

When Cyrus was asked about their relationship in 2009, she referred to Hemsworth as her “best friend” and played coy regarding whether or not they were an item. They confirmed their relationship the following year while attending the 2010 Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

caption Cyrus and Hemsworth in 2010. source Getty Images/Jason Merritt

The couple was off and on with a series of breakups and makeups through 2010 to 2015 that included a broken engagement. By 2016, the “Wrecking Ball” singer confirmed that the pair were engaged for the second time.

caption Hemsworth and Cyrus at the “Thor: Ragnarok” premiere. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Most recently, Cyrus called Hemsworth her “survival partner” after he rescued their animals amid the California wildfires that destroyed their Malibu home.

“He thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that it is,” she told Howard Stern on his radio show. “That is why you pair up with someone, for survival, and he was so incredible. He got all the animals out in his truck.”

Tish and Billy Ray also had an on-again-off-again relationship. Prior to becoming a couple, Tish gave birth to Brandi and Trace with Henson. Billy Ray also has a son named Christian Cody from a previous relationship with Kristin Luckey.

Tish and Billy Ray welcomed their first child together, Miley (who was born Destiny Hope), in November 1992 and got married on December 28, 1993. The couple later expanded their family with the birth of Braison in 1994 and Noah in 2000.

caption The Cyrus family in 2009, from left to right: Billy Ray, Noah, Miley, Tish, Brandi, Braison, and Trace. source Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

Throughout their relationship, Tish and Billy Ray have been open about their ups and downs. In 2010 the singer filed for divorce but later called it off. Three years later, Tish filed for divorce, but the couple got back together shortly after.

“We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together,” they said in a statement shared by People. “We both went into couples therapy, something we haven’t done in 22 years of being together, and it’s brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways.”

Speaking to People in 2016, Billy Ray opened up about how he and his wife continue to make their relationship work.

“It’s like everything in life,” he said. “You take it one step at a time. One day at a time. I think one of the most important things in life and in a relationship is, you make adjustments.”

