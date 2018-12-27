Watch Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth dance to ‘Uptown Funk’ on their wedding day

- source
- Miley Cyrus shared photos from her surprise wedding to Liam Hemsworth, which took place on Sunday at their Tennessee home.
- In a new video posted by the singer, she is seen wearing a silk wedding gown and dancing to “Uptown Funk,” which was released by her “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” collaborator, Mark Ronson, and Bruno Mars in 2014.
- Hemsworth, who was recording the moment, also playfully jumps into the video near the end to make a silly face.
- The couple met on the set of 2010 film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ “The Last Song” and have been dating on and off for years.
