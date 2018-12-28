Miley Cyrus wore an $8,600 minimalist wedding dress to marry Liam Hemsworth

caption See photos of Miley Cyrus’ minimalist bridal look. source Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially married, the singer confirmed in an Instagram comment on Wednesday.

The couple tied the knot at their home in Tennessee on Sunday night, a source told People.

The bride wore an ivory silk satin wedding gown with a column silhouette and off-the-shoulder neckline.

The elegant dress is available made-to-order from Vivienne Westwood for $8,600.

Cyrus completed her minimalist bridal look with a unique bouquet made of white anemone flowers and various types of greenery.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially married, the singer confirmed in an Instagram comment on Wednesday.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tennessee, on Sunday night, a source told People.

Cyrus wore an ivory silk satin wedding gown with a column silhouette and off-the-shoulder neckline, as seen in several photos and videos she, Hemsworth, and their family members have shared on social media.

Read more: Watch Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth dance to ‘Uptown Funk’ on their wedding day

The singer’s elegant wedding dress is available made-to-order for $8,600 at Vivienne Westwood’s boutiques in London, UK, and New York, the designer’s couture team told People.

Cyrus completed her minimalist bridal look with a unique bouquet made of white anemone flowers and various types of greenery, tied together with a swath of fabric that matched her silk satin gown.

She also kept her makeup simple, wore her hair in loose waves, and accessorized with a small pair of dangling earrings and dark nail polish.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.