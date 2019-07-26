Miley Cyrus says there’s ‘no f—— way’ she’s performing at the VMAs, and fans think it’s because she was snubbed

caption Miley Cyrus recently starred on an episode of “Black Mirror.” source Presley Ann/WireImage

“Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer Miley Cyrus said on Instagram earlier this week that she wouldn’t be performing at the 2019 MTV VMAs.

“No f—— way,” Cyrus wrote in the comments of a fan post that said “Guess I’m not watching the VMAs this year unless Miley performs.”

Another fan called out the awards show for allegedly using images of Cyrus for promotional purposes, despite nominating her, to which the singer replied “exactly.”

Cyrus released an EP, “She Is Coming,” in June, and accompanying music videos were widely praised.

After it appeared that Cyrus wasn’t going to be performing at the VMAs, fan were quick to draw conclusions about the reasons why. Most felt that Cyrus was likely annoyed that she was snubbed by the VMAs, despite the fact that she released several high-profile singles and music videos leading up to the awards show.

It's a shame that Miley is not nominated in ANY category at @vmas. Very disappointed and if I was Miley, I wouldn't go. This is a total desrespect. Miley's last music videos (Mother's Daughter and NBLAH) are great and she gave the last big moment of pop music at the VMA in 2013. — J-J (@mileyfromws) July 23, 2019

Miley Cyrus was ROBBED!! I mean nothing against Taylor Swift but YNTCD is nothing special and ME! is undoubtedly one of her worst songs ever and they both got multiple nominations just cause of who she is ????????????

This is so unfair and Mother's Daughter deserved better! #VMAs #vma — ItsWendyBitch???? (@ItsWendyBitch1) July 24, 2019

here’s a big fuck you to @vmas for not nominating the masterpiece that is nothing breaks like a heart by mark ronson and miley cyrus. they lack taste and it SHOWS. pic.twitter.com/zodaUeFa4E — zaheem (@tomsmarvel) July 23, 2019

And some felt that the snub was hypocritical, given that Cyrus’ performance at the 2013 awards generated a lot of controversy, and subsequently a lot of attention, for the awards show.

miley really gave the VMAs their most controversial and talked about pop live performance this decade, hosted their award show and exclusively announced an album there only to be left in the dust now that she released her best videos so far…i just can't — Devil's Commander (@devilisbusy) July 23, 2019

Obsessing over the fact you didn’t give @MileyCyrus a nomination for NBLAH or Mother’s Daughter since you can’t stop obsessing over her. #fake @vmas https://t.co/OQ7XCuVd4w — Queen Miley (@livsmileyy) July 23, 2019

STOP USING MILEY FOR PROMOTION IF YOU REFUSE TO NOMINATE HER WORK @vmas — ???????????????????????????????? (@inarainbowland) July 23, 2019

now the VMAs joins Billboard and the AMAs on the list of award shows that deliberately snub Miley's work — SIC (@likeimdrownding) July 23, 2019

Miley gave the vmas their last good show they should’ve nominated her #VMAs — Pete (@pete_sx) July 26, 2019

Representatives for MTV’s VMAs didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s requests for comment.