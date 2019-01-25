Miley Cyrus got a NSFW tattoo on her ankle and it was just revealed in a new video

caption Miley Cyrus got her first tattoo — the words “just breathe” on her rib cage — when she was 17 years old. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

A new video posted by the celebrity-favored tattoo parlor Bang Bang revealed a risqué tattoo on Miley Cyrus’ ankle.

She got the word “pussy” inked in cursive.

According to fan accounts, the footage is from last summer.

Miley Cyrus may not be as shocking or controversial as she once was, but that doesn’t mean the singer has lost her edge.

A new video posted by the celebrity-favored tattoo parlor Bang Bang revealed a previously unseen tattoo on Cyrus’ ankle, and it might be her most risqué ink to date.

The footage – which was taken last summer, according to fan accounts – shows the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress getting the word “pussy” tattooed in cursive.

New video of Miley getting tattooed at Bang Bang Tattoo in NYC last summer! pic.twitter.com/aoY8W0oZAW — Miley News Source (@MCNewsSource) January 23, 2019

The video has since disappeared from Bang Bang’s Instagram story, but it was immortalized by numerous fan accounts on social media.

The NSFW word is just one of many pieces Cyrus has collected over the years. Her collection includes multiple tributes to her dogs, a variety of tiny finger tattoos, a quote by Theodore Roosevelt, and a matching jar of vegemite with her husband, Liam Hemsworth.

On Wednesday, Cyrus herself also shared a number of photos from, what looks like, the same trip to Bang Bang in New York City – and it looks like her ankle wasn’t the only place that got a new tattoo that day.

