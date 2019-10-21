Miley Cyrus responds to backlash after implying that sexuality is a choice: ‘I was talking s— about sucky guys’

caption Miley Cyrus performs during the 2017 Capital Pride Concert. source John Lamparski/WireImage

Miley Cyrus responded to backlash on Monday after saying people “don’t have to be gay.”

“I was talking s— about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don’t CHOOSE your sexuality,” she wrote on Twitter. “You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of.”

Cyrus made the controversial statement during an Instagram Live video with her new boyfriend, Cody Simpson, on Sunday.

“I always thought I had to be gay because I just thought, like, all guys were evil, but that’s not true,” she said. “There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Miley Cyrus clarified her comments on Monday after saying people “don’t have to be gay,” drawing backlash from members of the LGBTQ community who believe she implied that sexuality is a choice.

“I was talking s— about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don’t CHOOSE your sexuality,” she wrote on Twitter.

“You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of.”

The 26-year-old singer identifies as pansexual and has recently opened up about her fluid approach to gender and sexuality.

Read more: 35 celebrities who don’t identify as either straight or gay

“A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person,” she told Vanity Fair in February. “What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever. What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level. It has nothing to do with sexuality.”

Cyrus made the controversial statement about “sucky guys” during an Instagram Live video with her new boyfriend, Cody Simpson, on Sunday.

Read more: Miley Cyrus is being called out by fans for implying that sexuality is a choice after she said women ‘don’t have to be gay’

“There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up. You don’t have to be gay. There are good people with dicks out there. You’ve just got to find them. You’ve got to find a dick that’s not a dick,” the singer said, seemingly alluding to her recent divorce.

“I always thought I had to be gay because I just thought, like, all guys were evil, but that’s not true,” she said. “There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks.”

After splitting from her longtime love Liam Hemsworth in August, Cyrus briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter, a blogger and reality TV star. Two weeks later, she began dating Simpson.