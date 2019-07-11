Miley Cyrus has sparked a debate by saying ‘virginity is a social construct’ in a provocative new video

caption Miley Cyrus in her video for “Mother’s Daughter.” source Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has been promoting her new music video on her Instagram, with messages like “Not an object” and “Every woman is a riot.”

But some people have taken issue with her statement “virginity is a social construct.”

It is presumably a sex-positive message about female sexual freedom, but some fans didn’t see it this way, and thought Cyrus was criticizing those who practice abstinence before marriage.

“There’s nothing wrong with being a virgin,” wrote one person. “There’s something very wrong with people who think being a virgin is a problem.”

However, others defended the singer, saying the message was clearly meant as a statement against slut-shaming.

Miley Cyrus dropped her video for her new single “Mother’s Daughter” on July 2, and has been heavily promoting it on her Instagram ever since.

Her feed is full of stills from the provocative video, which features a lot of red leather, maternal imagery, and feminist messages like “Not an object” and “Every woman is a riot.”

Cyrus has never shied away from extreme art. To promote her EP “She Is Coming,” which was released on May 31, she posted some pretty NSFW videos on her Instagram of her getting into ASMR and loudly eating some fruit.

Her new posts even show metal teeth covering a vagina. However, it’s the message shared on the stills that’s getting people talking.

The text on a number of posts reads “Virginity is a social construct.”

Cyrus didn’t add any comment about the statement, but presumably it’s supposed to be a sex-positive message about female sexual freedom.

But some fans didn’t see it this way, and thought Cyrus was criticizing those who practice abstinence before marriage.

“There’s nothing wrong with being a virgin,” wrote one person. “There’s something very wrong with people who think being a virgin is a problem.”

“Miley, you are too smart for putting out something as dumb,” commented another. “You have a responsibility toward the youth of today, for god’s sake.”

Others pointed out that being a virgin is a choice, and Cyrus should “respect people’s choices,” and not “define or belittle” virginity.

“It’s not ok to shame people that chose to stay virgin or anything like that!” one person said.

But among the criticism were many other comments pointing out that it wasn’t Cyrus’ intention at all to minimize people’s choices.

People were quick to defend Cyrus, saying she was merely saying that women are free to do what they want with their own bodies, and shouldn’t be punished for it. In other words, it’s a statement against slut-shaming.

You can watch the full music video below: