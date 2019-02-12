Miley Cyrus put a glamorous twist on the sheer trend in a red ball gown with a flowing train

Miley Cyrus wore a red Valentino gown to the Los Angeles premiere of “Isn’t it Romantic” on Monday.

The dress featured tiers of flowing ruffles with sheer panels in between.

The look managed to fuse a classic sheer dress with an elegant ball-gown design.

Miley Cyrus put her signature stamp on the “no shirt” trend during Sunday night’s 2019 Grammy Awards, and now she’s turning her attention to the sheer dress look that’s become a red-carpet staple.

Cyrus attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Isn’t it Romantic” on Monday in a dress that fused a classic sheer dress with an elegant, flowing ball gown.

The bold red Valentino gown was made up of tiers of fluffy ruffles with sheer panels between the skirt and bodice.

The gown also had a cape attached to the back of the neckline, which extended out into a flowing train that gave the sheer dress a touch of ball-gown elegance.

While this is one of the first times Cyrus has fused the two styles together, she’s become a pro at sporting the trends separately on the red carpet.

In May 2013, she wore one of her earliest takes on the sheer dress trend with a fishnet ensemble by Marc Jacobs to the Met Gala.

In January 2018, she went with a dramatic princess-like red ball gown with sheer sleeves by Zac Posen for the 2018 Grammy Awards.

The star told her fans on Instagram that she went to the premiere in the place of her husband Liam Hemsworth, who People reports was at home recovering from kidney stones.

“It’s hard for entertainers to put themselves before the project but this time it was crucial,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram. “I am proud to represent him and his incredible work.”