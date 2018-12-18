Miley Cyrus put her own spin on an Ariana Grande song and got the singer’s seal of approval

Olivia Singh, Insider
Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande have recently supported each other's new music by sharing positive messages on social media.

Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester

  • Miley Cyrus and her “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” collaborator, Mark Ronson, sang their own slowed down, soulful version of Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry” for BBC Radio One.
  • Grande listened to Cyrus’ rendition and said, “I love that voice and soul.”
  • During an interview with Andy Cohen, Cyrus explained that she’d like to start a friendship with Grande that’s not focused on professional work. “I feel like she needs a friend,” she said. “I could use a friend, and I would love to start that relationship.”
  • The two stars previously teamed up for a cover of “Don’t Dream It’s Over” and performed together at Grande’s Manchester benefit concert.
