Miley Cyrus sang along to songs from ‘High School Musical,’ and Disney Channel fans are loving it

On Tuesday, Miley Cyrus shared videos of herself singing along to “Breaking Free” and “Stick to the Status Quo,” which were part of the Disney Channel movie “High School Musical.”

“This shaped a f—ing generation,” Cyrus said of “Breaking Free.”

Fans were obsessed with the singer’s nostalgic posts and urged her to make a “Hannah Montana” comeback.

On Tuesday, Cyrus shared several videos of herself in a car, belting out the lyrics to “Breaking Free” (which was performed by Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens) and “Stick to the Status Quo.”

“This shaped a f—ing generation,” the singer captioned the video of herself singing.

“I’m glad in 2019 we’re challenging this garbage,” Cyrus said in the “Stick to the Status Quo” video. The track, which was performed in the East High cafeteria during “HSM” focused on the students questioning high school stereotypes and revealing their secret passions, like a jock loving to bake and a skater dude proclaiming his affinity for playing the cello.

Fans expressed their joy over Cyrus’ nostalgia-filled posts.

Recently, the singer showed off her new hairstyle, which closely resembled the blonde wig and bangs that she wore while starring on Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana.” Cyrus’ throwback look combined with her singing Disney songs prompted fans to suggest that Cyrus bring back her Hannah Montana persona.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer also shared an additional video of herself singing Hilary Duff’s “So Yesterday.” Similar to Cyrus, Duff also rose to fame with her own Disney Channel show, “Lizzie McGuire.”

Cyrus has also shared tons of photos and videos reminiscing on her days as a Disney Channel star. This included a short video of herself and Selena Gomez singing along to “7 Things” at the 2008 Teen Choice Awards, a photo of herself wearing a Jonas Brothers shirt, plus images with fellow Disney stars Demi Lovato and Ashley Tisdale.