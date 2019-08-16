Miley Cyrus sings about heartbreak and seems to reference Liam Hemsworth in her first song since their breakup

caption Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s breakup was revealed in August 2019. source Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus released a new song called “Slide Away,” and it seemingly references her relationship with Liam Hemsworth.

The couple met on the set of the 2010 movie “The Last Song,” dated on and off for years, and got married in December 2018. Their breakup was revealed in August 2019.

The song includes heartbreaking lyrics like “it’s time to let it go” and “move on, we’re not 17.”

She also says: “So won’t you slide away / Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights.”

Miley Cyrus sings about heartbreak in her first song since her split with Liam Hemsworth was revealed.

The 26-year-old singer released a new track on Friday called “Slide Away,” which seemingly references her relationship with the actor. Their breakup was revealed in August, after dating on and off for 10 years and getting married in Tennessee on December 23, 2018

Fans believe the lyrics in ‘Slide Away’ reference the singer’s relationship with Hemsworth

In “Slide Away,” Cyrus says: “Once upon a time, it was paradise / Once upon a time, I was paralyzed / Think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights / But it’s time to let it go.”

She continues reminiscing about a relationship, saying, “Once upon a time, it was made for us / Woke up one day, it had turned to dust / Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost / So it’s time to let it go.”

Hemsworth was born in Melbourne, Australia, and his family relocated to Phillip Island. Meanwhile, Cyrus was born in Franklin, Tennessee, and later moved to California. Cyrus’ “Slide Away” lyric about “harbor lights” has fans suspecting that she’s referring to Australia’s Sydney Harbour.

Cyrus goes on to sing: “So won’t you slide away / Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights.”

Prior to acting, Hemsworth surfed competitively until he was 18 years old and told Men’s Fitness that he’d “rather do that than anything.”

“If I could travel around the world and surf for a living, I would,” he added.

Nowadays, Hemsworth continues to surf in his spare time, whether it’s in Malibu or in Australia.

In “Slide Away,” Cyrus continues speaking about letting go of a romance, saying: “Move on, we’re not 17 / I’m not who I used to be / You say that everything changed / You’re right, we’re grown now.”

The stars met as teenagers while filming the movie “The Last Song.” It was released in March 2010, when Hemsworth was 20 and Cyrus was 17.

Previously, Hemsworth told GQ Australia that he met the former Disney Channel star when he was 18 and they “fell in love quickly and had a really strong connection from the beginning.”

miley really just tells liam to slide away back to the ocean aka australia and away from her where she’ll be back in the city aka la in her new song huh — kelsi ???? (@keIsiannee) August 16, 2019

Also “go back to the ocean” liam is a surfer and so she’s telling him to go to what he knows and does(and maybe australia) “i’ll go back to the city where she “belongs”” going back to@hollywood a life he didnt want that she is part of — Hannah Montana (@MileyTheKing) August 16, 2019

I can’t believe Miley sent Liam back to Australia with Slide Away omg — lemmecoveryoshitinglitter (@dvdunholy) August 16, 2019

Cyrus has talked about their relationship with her song lyrics before

Cyrus also spoke about her relationship with Hemsworth when she released the 2017 song “Malibu.”

“They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam,” she told Billboard. “So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel?'”

The song was also inspired by the couple rekindling their romance after breaking up at one point.

In “Malibu,” she says: “I never came to the beach or stood by the ocean / I never sat by the shore under the sun with my feet in the sand / But you brought me here, and I’m happy that you did / Cause now I’m as free, as birds catchin’ the wind.”

With the couple’s recent breakup and release of “Slide Away,” fans are listening to Malibu” in a whole new light.

Miley started the Liam era saying “I never stood by the beach or sailed to the ocean” and now this ???? — ???? ???? ???? ???? (@golddtatt) August 16, 2019

Malibu: I never came to the beach or stood by the ocean

I never sat by the shore under the sun with my feet in the sand but you brought me here and Im happy that you did Slide away: Why dont you slideaway back to the ocean,I’ll go back to the city lights pic.twitter.com/qY2JaCjIb8 — ???? (@Thickleycyrus) August 16, 2019

The song title is also a nod to the house that the pair lived in, which Hemsworth bought in 2014. The home was destroyed in a California wildfire and in interviews, Cyrus said that the devastating experience strengthened her relationship with Hemsworth, who she called her “survival partner.”

The couple announced their separation in August

In August, People reported that the couple ended their relationship.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” a representative for Cyrus told People. “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

In an Instagram post, the actress said that “change is inevitable” and shared photos of herself surrounded by nature. She was also seen kissing Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, on a holiday in Lake Como, Italy.

Hemsworth opened up about the split on Instagram, writing: “Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.”