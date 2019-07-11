Miley Cyrus said she’s ‘still very sexually attracted to women’ even though she’s in a ‘hetero’ marriage

Miley Cyrus recently discussed her “complex and modern” marriage in a cover story for Elle magazine.

Miley Cyrus recently opened up about her “complex and modern” marriage as the cover star for Elle magazine’s August issue.

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique,” she said. “And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it.”

The 26-year-old artist, who tied the knot with her longtime love, Liam Hemsworth, in December, said that she doesn’t “fit into a stereotypical wife role.” In fact, Cyrus said she doesn’t even like the word “wife.”

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women,” she explained. “People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f—ing good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most.”

Cyrus began to publicly identify as pansexual in 2015. One year later, in an interview with Variety, Cyrus said that her “eyes started opening in the fifth or sixth grade” but she didn’t know what to call herself.

“My whole life, I didn’t understand my own gender and my own sexuality. I always hated the word ‘bisexual,’ because that’s even putting me in a box,” she explained. “I don’t ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl.”

She said she began to identify as pansexual privately when she “figured out what it was.”

“Once I understood my gender more, which was unassigned, then I understood my sexuality more,” she told Variety. “I was like, ‘Oh – that’s why I don’t feel straight and I don’t feel gay. It’s because I’m not.'”

Cyrus and Hemsworth’s relationship has spanned nearly a decade. The pair met on the set of “The Last Song” in 2009 and, while they broke up a few times over the years, they got hitched in a “spur-of-the-moment,” intimate ceremony in 2018.

Two months later, Cyrus said she and her husband are “redefining” what it looks like to be a “queer person in a hetero relationship.”