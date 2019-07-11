Miley Cyrus says she wouldn’t even consider having kids until climate change is addressed: ‘I refuse to hand that down to my child’

Miley Cyrus recently told Elle that she sees a connection between how women are treated in our society and how we’re treating the Earth.

“We’ve been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women,” she said. “We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it’s exhausted. It can’t produce.”

Cyrus also revealed that she would “refuse” to have children with the planet in its current state.

“Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that,” she said.

Miley Cyrus recently opened up about her “modern” marriage to Liam Hemsworth and expanding their family in a cover story for Elle magazine.

The “She Is Coming” singer revealed that she wouldn’t consider having children until climate change has been properly addressed.

“We don’t want to reproduce because we know that the earth can’t handle it,” she added, putting herself in a category with other millennials.

Indeed, according to a recent INSIDER poll, nearly a third of Americans – and about 38% of those between 18 and 29 years old – believe a couple should consider the negative effects of climate change when deciding whether or not to have children.

Cyrus, whose new music focuses largely on female empowerment, said she sees a connection between how women are treated in our society and how we’re treating the Earth.

“Nature’s female. When she’s angry, don’t f— with her,” Cyrus told Elle. “That’s the way that I feel women are like right now. The earth is angry.”

Earlier in the interview, Cyrus said that a woman’s ability to give birth is “a blessing and a curse” because it puts so much pressure on individual women to procreate.

“We’re expected to keep the planet populated. And when that isn’t a part of our plan or our purpose, there is so much judgment and anger that they try to make and change laws to force it upon you -even if you become pregnant in a violent situation,” she told Elle. “If you don’t want children, people feel sorry for you, like you’re a cold, heartless bitch who’s not capable of love.”

