Miley Cyrus tweeted an incredibly long list of the things she loves about her husband Liam Hemsworth, and it includes his dirty socks on the floor

caption Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth married in December last year. source Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Miley Cyrus has shared a love letter to her new husband Liam Hemsworth to mark his 29th birthday.

The incredibly long message lists all the things she loves about Hemsworth, including the fact that he leaves his dirty socks on the floor and when they make breakfast together in the morning.

The couple married in December 2018 after a 10 year on/off relationship.

Miley Cyrus has shared an incredibly long letter to her new husband Liam Hemsworth listing all the things she loves about him.

On the occasion of his 29th birthday, the actor’s new wife shared screengrabs of a message she’d sent to her husband – and it’s so long she required four images to share the whole message on Twitter.

Cyrus, 26, explained that she wanted to share some of her favourite things about her “favorite dude.”

The expansive list includes Hemsworth’s tendency to go outside instead of checking his phone when Cyrus asks what the weather’s like, the fact that he isn’t too proud to ask for help, and the way he looks at their pets.

“I love your dirty socks on the cloor cause that mean’s you’re home,” Cryus wrote.

“I love when you introduce me to a new band, so when you’re away I can listen, and it feels like you’re here.”

HBD 2 Da Hubz pic.twitter.com/ijANCWnX2H — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 14, 2019

In the message, Cyrus also revealed that she and her husband often lie in bed at night looking through recipes before waking up and making breakfast together “while having a hot cup of coffee (almost as hot as you are).”

“I love the way we speak in our own language,” she continued. “Sometimes with just a look.

“I love laying on the couch eating Chinese when we’re hungover from the night before.

“I love going to a random party and remembering basically everyone is fake AF out here and how lucky I am to share a life with someone so REAL.”

Cyrus also said she’s not used to calling Hemsworth her husband rather than boyfriend.

“Put simply… I love YOU. Unconditionally,” she wrote. “In our time together you have displayed what it really means to love through all circumstances.

“I respect you and you respect me. If the world had more of this type of understanding we wouldn’t be building more walls but bridges.”

She ended the message by saying, “Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life,” and also posted an image of the couple from around the time they first met, 10 years ago.

The couple tied the knot just before Christmas 2018 in Cyrus’ Tennessee home. It was a low-key wedding with the A-list bride and groom’s closest family in attendance.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met 10 years ago on the set of “The Last Song” and proceeded to have an on/off relationship for a decade before finally marrying – their relationship history certainly bucks the trend of celebrities rushing into engagements after dating for mere months.

And they’ve never shied away from publicly gushing about each other – in the aftermath of the California wildfires, Cyrus revealed she’d started referring to Hemsworth as her “survival partner” rather than “fiancé.”