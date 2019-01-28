Miley Cyrus turned heads in a $3,430 velvet dress with a plunging V-neck, one of her signature looks

caption Miley Cyrus’ style is equal parts daring and glamorous. source John Sciulli/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus wore a black velvet gown with a plunging neckline to the G’Day USA gala on Saturday.

Her Hermès dress is from Jean-Paul Gaultier’s Fall 2005 ready-to-wear collection for the French fashion house.

According to Louise Paris, a Paris-based secondhand designer clothing store, the gown originally retailed for around €3,000 (about $3,430 in US dollars).

Cyrus is a longtime fan of dresses with deep V-necks, a timeless silhouette.

She wore a similar style of gown to the 2018 Met Gala.

Miley Cyrus wore one of her favorite silhouettes to the G’Day USA gala on Saturday.

The singer attended the event, which honors prominent Australians for their achievements in the US, in a black velvet gown with a plunging neckline and silver chain halter strap. Cyrus accessorized the dress with layered silver necklaces, lots of bangle bracelets, and chunky hoop earrings.

Her husband, Liam Hemsworth, opted for a classic dark-gray suit, white button-up shirt, and metallic gray tie. The actor was honored with an Excellence in Film award for his performances in films including “The Hunger Games” and “Independence Day: Resurgence.”

caption Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus attend the G’Day USA gala on January 26. source John Sciulli/Getty Images

Cyrus’ Hermès dress is from Jean-Paul Gaultier’s Fall 2005 ready-to-wear collection for the French fashion house. According to Louise Paris, a Paris-based secondhand designer clothing store, the gown originally retailed for around €3,000 (about $3,430 in US dollars).

The singer later shared a photo of her bold look on Instagram.

Cyrus, whose style is equal parts daring and glamorous, is a longtime fan of dresses with plunging necklines.

She wore the timeless silhouette on Friday, one day before attending the G’Day USA gala, as seen in a few photos she posted on Instagram.

The singer also wore a similar style of dress to the 2018 Met Gala. That time, Cyrus opted for a glossy floor-length black gown by Stella McCartney with a plunging cowl neckline.

caption Miley Cyrus at the Met Gala 2018 source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cyrus accessorized her sleek Met Gala look with layered gold and diamond necklaces and dangling cross earrings.

