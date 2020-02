Miley Cyrus wore red lace-up leather pants and matching boots for an edgy take on street style during New York Fashion Week

caption Miley Cyrus isn’t afraid to take fashion risks. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus was photographed walking around New York City on Wednesday in a standout outfit.

She wore an almost sheer white tank top, lace-up leather pants, and matching red boots.

Cyrus completed the look with gold-and-black sunglasses, a Chanel bag, and mullet hairstyle.

Miley Cyrus is showing off her style during New York Fashion Week.

The musician was photographed walking around the city on Wednesday while wearing a standout outfit. She paired an almost sheer white tank top with red leather pants, which were laced from her waist to her ankles. Cyrus also wore red leather boots, which matched her pants perfectly.

To complete the bold outfit, Cyrus wore gold-and-black sunglasses, and carried a Chanel bag.

Cyrus’ hair also contributed to her edgy look. Back in November 2019, the musician’s mother Tish took to Instagram with a video of her cutting her daughter’s hair using scissors. Cyrus later got a touch-up from her hairstylist Sally Hershberger, the result being a mullet that she’s still rocking today.

Earlier this week, Cyrus took a much more casual approach to fashion. On Tuesday, she visited the Marc Jacobs offices while wearing head-to-toe black. She paired a dark beanie with matching sunglasses, and also wore a black crop top underneath a leather jacket.

For accessories, she chose layered necklaces and a studded handbag.

Representatives for Miley Cyrus did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.