Milipol Asia-Pacific, the region’s leading international event for homeland security, returns for its 8th edition

Milipol Asia-Pacific 2019 returns to the Sands Expo and Convention Centre from the 2nd to 4th April. Jointly supported by the Ministry of Home Affairs Singapore and the Ministry of Interior of France, this year's show will be the largest show-to-date with over 350 exhibitors and nine National Pavilions across 40 countries.





The global homeland security threat is real and imminent. As part of this year’s objective to showcase; and create public awareness and outreach, Milipol Asia-Pacific 2019 will be organising a special three day conference to gather leading experts, professionals and academia on this dynamic subject. The topics include overviews of the current regional terrorist threat landscape, transnational crime such as the war-on-drugs, and how international agencies can collaborate together with the increasing use of new technology and innovation to counter and combat crimes.





Ultimately, a strong and robust security consciousness is critical in the fight against terror threats. From authentication and enhanced access control; to the latest on cutting-edge surveillance and video analytics; the application of Information Technology and data protection in public and private sectors; weapon systems, drones and the use of robotics as well as innovative anti-terrorism measures and counter-measures, Milipol Asia-Pacific 2019 serves as the established platform to engage and to promote cooperation across diverse stakeholders.





Conference Highlights





This year’s Conference theme, A Collaborative Response to Criminal Innovation, will focus on the immediate and future challenges faced by government security forces ranging from organised crime to regional terrorism.





This landmark conference will be chaired by Mr Khoo Boon Hui, former Commissioner of the Singapore Police Force and ex-President of INTERPOL. Mr Khoo is an advisor to INTERPOL and is also a Senior Fellow at Singapore’s Civil Service College and the Home Team Academy. He holds multiple advisory as well as board positions in various top commercial and public organisations.





Milipol Asia-Pacific 2019 will feature an impressive line-up of prestigious speakers such as Laurent Nunez, State Secretary from the French Ministry of Interior; Bernard Cazeneuve, former Prime Minister of France; Michael Chertoff, former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; Michel Cadic, Chief Scientist French Ministry of the Interior; and Ali Soufan, Chairman & President of The Soufan Group, USA. Mr Soufan is a former FBI agent involved in multiple high-profile anti-terrorism cases and is one of the world’s most distinguished experts on homeland security.





These leading experts in their respective fields will attract the world’s security practitioners together onto a common and credible platform in Singapore. Delegates can learn more about police strategy and tactics during the Sydney Lindt Café Siege from Acting Assistant Commissioner of the New South Wales Police Force, Leanne McCusker, who was involved during the hostage crisis. In addition, delegates can also get insights about the Salisbury Novichok attack in the UK from Editorial Director of CBRNe World, Gwyn Winfield.





Such opportunities to hear first-hand from these leading experts cannot be missed.





Key Workshops and Seminar





Milipol Asia-Pacific 2019 is also hosting a free-to-attend seminar for all trade and professional visitors to stay updated on cutting-edge counter terrorism and internal state security products and services.





As part of the entire Milipol Asia-Pacific 2019 event, two other exclusive one day only workshops are being organised. The “Handling a Hostage Crisis Situation” and “Counter Drone” workshops will be held on the 3rd and 4th of April 2019 respectively. Pre-registrations are essential, and more details will be announced on the Milipol Asia-Pacific 2019 website.





For more information and to register for the conference, please visit https://www.milipolasiapacific.com/





Note to Editors

What: Milipol Asia-Pacific 2019 When: 2 — 4 April 2019 Where: Sands Expo and Convention Centre,

10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956,

Level 1





Prices:





Conference Passes Non-Government/Commercial Organisation Public/Government & Military FULL 3-DAY Conference Pass SGD 1,500 SGD 985 SINGLE DAY Conference Pass Option to choose 1 or 2 Days Only. Rate is on Per Day basis. SGD 900 SGD 650





About Milipol Asia-Pacific





Milipol Asia-Pacific 2019 is the region’s leading international event for homeland security. It has achieved an enviable reputation and established itself as the region’s flagship “must-attend” Exhibition and Conference focusing exclusively on Counter Terrorism, Internal State Security, Law Enforcement and Civil Defence in the Asia Pacific Region and beyond.





In 2015 the GIE Milipol, Comexposium and GSA Exhibitions Pte Ltd announced the partnership between Global Security Asia and the Milipol Events. After the 2015 edition of the Global Security Asia exhibition and conference, the event was rebranded Milipol Asia-Pacific, so creating the world’s leading international network of exhibitions dedicated to solutions, technologies and innovations for homeland security.





For over 30 years, the MILIPOL brand has been synonymous with the highest quality, international events focused on Homeland Security. Over the years, the brand has proudly presented Milipol Paris and Milipol Qatar.





About Comexposium





Comexposium is one of the world’s leading event organizers. Globally, it hosts more than 135 B2B and B2B2C events across many different sectors, significantly in agriculture, construction, fashion, food, health, leisure, real estate, retail, security, students, tourism, and works council. At events, in over 30 countries, Comexposium welcomes more than 3.5 million visitors and 48,000 exhibitors annually. Headquartered in France, Comexposium’s employees and sales network operate in 22 countries. Comexposium aims to be seen as the place to be, building bridges between people and business. www.comexposium.com





Comexposium Singapore is Asia Pacific’s leading organisers for security exhibitions and conferences with existing shows in Singapore and Indonesia.