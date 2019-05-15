50 stores that offer military discounts all year long — including Under Armour, Nike, and L.L.Bean

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Liberty Mutual Insurance Facebook

Veterans and active-duty members of the US Armed Forces – and often their immediate family members, too- are eligible for both Memorial Day and year-round discounts from myriad retailers.

By presenting a military ID or filling out an application online, our service members can save money on everything from apparel to technology to insurance.

To show gratitude to veterans and active-duty members of the armed forces (and their families), many retailers offer special discounts to active and former military personnel, veterans, families of the Armed Forces, and first-responders.

By presenting a military ID or filling out an application online, eligible shoppers can save up to 50% on everything from new tech to insurance.

To make it easier to navigate, we’ve rounded up a list of stores offering military discounts year-round and on Memorial Day, below. And though there are a good amount listed, it’s always a good practice to ask at any store you’re shopping at since many don’t advertise, or in case they require in-person verification.

Check out all the stores that offer military discounts year-round:

Clothes, shoes, and accessories

source Eddie Bauer Facebook

Abercrombie & Fitch: 10-15% off at manager’s discretion on in-store purchases.

Allen Edmonds: 15% off regularly priced merchandise after ID validation.

Alpha Industries: 30% off all regular priced items, plus free domestic shipping with Military ID for a limited time in May.

American Eagle Outfitters: 10-15% off at manager’s discretion on in-store purchases.

Banana Republic: 10% off on the first of every month when you show military ID, though it may vary by location.

Bonobos: 20% military discount to active-duty men and women and veterans.

Carhartt: 10% military discount for service members, veterans, and families with ID card in stores only.

Champs Sports: 20% discount in-stores or online. If shopping online, simply select “Use Military Discount” at checkout to verify your eligibility.

Cole Haan: 20% off for veterans and active duty members.

Columbia Sportswear: 15% discount for active duty, veterans, retirees, reservists, and dependents in stores.

Dagne Dover: 20% off your handbag purchases. To get the discount, just fill out this form with your official military email address and the company will send you a 20% off discount code.

Eddie Bauer: 10-15% off most merchandise when you show your military ID.

Foot Locker: 20% off most purchases. During checkout, click on “Use Military Discount” link and follow instructions.

Gap: 10% off on the first of every month when you show military ID, though it may vary by location.

GlassesUSA: 30% off for active duty, veterans, and family members who use their online ID verification program.

Hanes Outlet Store: 10% off with military ID.

Kohl’s: 15% off every Monday for active and former military personnel, veterans, and their families.

L.L.Bean: 10% discount to anyone with a valid military ID at most stores.

Moosejaw: 20% off for military members.

Nike: 10% discount for active, retired, reservist US Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard personnel online and in stores in the US. Verify your eligibility here.

Old Navy: 10% off on the first of every month when you show military ID, though it may vary by location.

Payless Shoes: 10% discount on in-store purchases and free shipping to military locations.

Roxy: 15% discount on apparel and surfing supplies.

Timberland: 20% discount on online and in-store orders. For online orders, you can contact customer service for verification.

Tommy Hilfiger: 15% off for students, teachers, and military members.

Tommy John: 20% off for military and first responders. Verify eligibility here.

TOMS Shoes: 10% discount. Verify your eligibility here.

Under Armour: 10% off online and in-store for Active Duty, Retirees, Military Spouses, Military Family Members, as well as a 10% discount for First Responders, active Police, Fire, and EMT customers. Verify yourself here to get the discount online.

Zappos: 10% off all purchases made on the site.

Phone and internet

source Verizon Facebook

AT&T: 15% discount on monthly plan charge. Check eligibility here.

Sprint: 50% off military family lines.

T-Mobile: 50% off family lines for military personnel. 20% off the standard $70-a-month plan ($55) with AutoPay.

Verizon Wireless: 15% discount on monthly plans and a 25% discount on accessories. All government employees including active duty, reserves, and national guard are eligible. This discount is also extended to retired military, veterans and their families through Veterans Advantage.

Tech

source Best Buy Facebook

Apple Store: Discounts vary, but you can sign up here.

Best Buy: discounts are available at some locations, typically 10% off. Best Buy offers half off Geek Squad services for military families.

Dell: 10% off with an email sent to a US sales agent.

Microsoft: 10% off on select products for active, former, and retired military personnel and their families.

Home and hardware

source The Home Depot Facebook

Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off the retail price of any sleep products plus free shipping, including mattresses.

Casper: 10% discount off any order with a mattress for active duty, retirees, veterans, military spouses, and military family members.

Eight Sleep: Get 10% off any product, including custom smart mattresses if you’re a firefighter, EMT, or part of the military or police.

Home Depot: Tax exemption, year-round at all stores to active duty military personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans and their immediate families.

Leesa Mattresses: 12.5% off for military, first responders, students, and teachers.

Lowes: 10% off eligible purchases. Register here to enroll.

Overstock: Get a free Club O membership and receive 5% reward dollars for every purchase, free shipping, and extra reward dollars.

Sherwin Williams: Get 15% off on paints, stains, and painting supplies to those currently serving, are reservists, or have served in the military. a discount on your painting needs depending on the location of the store.

Home, insurance, and hardware

source Geico

American Express: Get annual fees waived on any charge or credit card, including the Platinum Card, which offers a number of perks, benefits, and freebies.

AutoZone: Discount varies, so just ask and have a valid military ID on hand.

Avis: Up to 25% off for U.S military veterans, active duty military, National Guard & Reservists and family.

Geico: 2% – 15% discount in all states except Georgia, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, Tennessee and Texas.

Liberty Mutual Insurance: 10% discount on auto insurance and 5% off of homeowner’s insurance for Veterans Advantage members, with an additional 4% off your coverage if you’re a veteran or current member of the US military.