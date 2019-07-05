Military flyovers stunned crowds at Trump’s controversial ‘Salute to America’ Fourth of July event

caption Crowds take images with their smartphones of the fly-over at US President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America” Fourth of July event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, July 4, 2019. source AFP/Brendan Smialowski via Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s controversial “Salute to America” Fourth of July event featured military flyovers despite tricky weather.

Questions were raised earlier in the day over whether the flyovers and fireworks would continue.

Trump’s speech drew criticism from some who argued that Trump was politicizing the military, but others were impressed by the show of military might.

During his speech, Trump introduced each flyover by paying tribute to each military branch.

Heavy rain drenched the crowds that took to the National Mall for President Donald Trump’s speech at his “Salute to America” Fourth of July event – but it didn’t stop the highly anticipated flyovers.

Despite questions being raised earlier in the day over whether the rain would prevent the military flyovers and fireworks scheduled for Thursday evening, aircraft from each of the military’s branches made appearances, stunning the crowds.

The “Salute to America” event had drawn heavy criticism from Trump opponents, who argued that Trump was politicizing the military and co-opting what should have been a day of national unity.

But others were excited to see the show of might by military tanks stationed outside the Lincoln Memorial, and the flyovers by each military branch.

Trump’s speech was interspersed by the flyovers. He introduced them by paying tribute to each military branch, telling stories about their histories.

Here are the aircraft that participated:

A flyover of the plane known as “Air Force One” when the president is aboard kicked off Trump’s speech.

Three Coast Guard aircraft then zoomed overhead as Trump regaled the crowd with Coast Guard actions during World War II.

Trump then introduced the Air Force, followed by a B-2 Stealth Bomber along with two F-22 Raptors flying overhead.

caption A B-2 Spirit plane (C) escorted by two F-22 Raptors fly past Lincoln Memorial during the “Salute to America” Fourth of July event in Washington, DC, July 4, 2019. source AFP/Brendan Smialowski via Getty Images

“It is our incredible airman today who wield the most powerful weapon systems on the planet Earth,” Trump said. “For over 65 years no enemy air force has managed to kill a single American soldier because the skies belong to the United States of America.”

A new Marine One helicopter along with two Ospreys represented the Marines.

caption A new Marine One helicopter (C) and two Ospreys fly overhead during the “Salute to America” Fourth of July event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, July 4, 2019. source AFP/Brendan Smialowski via Getty Images

“That motto, Semper Fidelis — always faithful — burns in the soul of every marine, a sacred promise, the core has kept since the birth of our country,” Trump said. “They are the elite masters of air, and land and sea, on battlefields all across the globe. They are the United States Marines.”

Attack helicopters from the US Army also did a fly pass.

The crowds could be seen watching the displays on giant screens, and taking photos and videos.

The show wrapped up with a flyover by the Blue Angels, the Navy’s flight demonstration squadron.

caption U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, fly past Lincoln Memorial during the “Salute to America” Fourth of July event in Washington, DC, July 4, 2019. source AFP/Brendan Smialowski via Getty Images

The aircraft flew overhead once in a tight formation, then took a second pass where they split off.