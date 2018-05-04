At least 2 people injured in shooting at California apartment complex

source NBC Bay Area

At least two people were shot at an apartment complex in the North California city of Mill Valley.

Law enforcement officers could be seen with their guns drawn as they escorted fleeing residents.

Police say the situation is contained and that there is no longer a threat in the area.

Law-enforcement officials are searching for a suspect after two people were shot at an apartment complex in the Northern California city of Mill Valley on Thursday afternoon.

“The situation is contained and there is no threat to the residents of Corte Madera,” police said, according to KABC-TV.

“The scene is an apartment complex with two victims that have been taken from the scene by deputies to medical personnel,” the Marin County Sheriff’s office said on Twitter. “A perimeter is set looking for the suspect.”

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said they had a “good idea” of where the suspect is located. The suspect was described as an elderly man, approximately 80 years old.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.