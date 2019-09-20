Millennials are taking to Twitter to roast their own retirement plans, which include hoping their kids become millionaires and buying oceanfront property once the sea levels rise

caption “Move to Florida at 65” was not on their list. source Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Twitter was buzzing with thoughts on potential #MillennialRetirementPlans. Unsurprisingly, not a single tweet said “Move to Florida at 65.”

“Work yourself to death and you won’t have to worry about retirement,” one Twitter user wrote before linking to a meme that read “Modern problems require modern solutions.”

Work yourself to death and you won’t have to worry about retirement. #MillennialRetirementPlans pic.twitter.com/TDxqGIrLCT — Jennifer (@jenninjuice1) September 17, 2019

While clearly intended as a dark joke, there is a hint of truth behind the sentiment: Millennials are, after all, experiencing an affordability crisis.

Read more: 2019 is the final class of millennial college graduates. Next stop: The Great American Affordability Crisis.

The Great Recession, an expensive housing market, and debilitating student-loan debt are illuminating just how wide the generational wealth gap is. Business Insider’s Hillary Hoffower previously reported that the wealth gap between older households and younger households has almost doubled in the past 20 years.

A gap that large all but guarantees millennials will not be able to enjoy the same retirement plans as their baby boomer parents.

Keep reading for a look at what millennials think are their viable options for retirement.

Many said retirement is off the table altogether.

Why is this even on trending? We all know we'll never be able to retire. — Rachel G (@RachelG1919) September 17, 2019

To make that point, some included office humor about those dreaded meetings that could have been emails instead …

Hope we don't die in our chairs during a meeting that could have been an email.#MillennialRetirementPlans — Liz (@elizlipp) September 17, 2019

… and quips about the unrealistic expectations many jobs have of “entry-level” positions.

Finally earn enough experience to get an entry level job. #millennialretirementplans — lamegirlblues (@lamegirlblues) September 17, 2019

Some referenced hot topics like the gig economy …

Driving that Uber till the EMTs have to break their fingers off of the steering wheel after they die in traffic. #MillennialRetirementPlans — J. Walker (@revjwalker) September 17, 2019

… while others joked that the way to retirement was Airbnb-ing their own apartment.

Move into a Apartment And AirBnb It???? #MillennialRetirementPlans pic.twitter.com/RgZTNw5A9E — Jus O Lantern???????????????????? (@fivefortweeting) September 17, 2019

Others yet turned their attention to the state of healthcare in the US …

Die at the age of 40 from medical complications, since you couldn’t afford treatment. #MillennialRetirementPlans — 30-50 Feral Sheep (@FloofRam) September 17, 2019

… the crushing load of student-loan debt in America …

Have half my student loans paid off, not counting interest….#MillennialRetirementPlans — Lilmuffin1112 (@Lilmuffin1112) September 18, 2019

… and climate change.

gonna have oceanfront property once the water rises #MillennialRetirementPlans — giggles (@mrsamandalyn) September 17, 2019

Others joked about relying on their parents for their own retirement plans …

Hope the parents planned for my retirement too. — Diane's Casper (@AccountDiane) September 17, 2019

… and mentioned moving to their parents’ main floor, presumably up the from the basement, where they’re currently hiding from the cost of renting their own apartment.

Move to the main floor of their parents’ house. #MillennialRetirementPlans — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) September 17, 2019

The prospect of cultivating their kids to become millionaires was tossed around, too.

Cultivate my kids so they can become successful millionaires and live off of them #millennialretirementplans pic.twitter.com/4iLFMOigWy — Leah Williams Fitch (@fitch_williams) September 17, 2019

A couple poked fun at trends that seem undeniably millennial.

Turn a box truck into a tiny house then sell vegan and gluten-free candles from the back #MillennialRetirementPlans — Michael ???? (@Sckswithsandals) September 17, 2019

But very few were all that hopeful about their financial futures.