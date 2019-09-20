Millennials are taking to Twitter to roast their own retirement plans, which include hoping their kids become millionaires and buying oceanfront property once the sea levels rise

By
Taylor Borden, Business Insider US
-

“Move to Florida at 65” was not on their list.
Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Twitter was buzzing with thoughts on potential #MillennialRetirementPlans. Unsurprisingly, not a single tweet said “Move to Florida at 65.”

“Work yourself to death and you won’t have to worry about retirement,” one Twitter user wrote before linking to a meme that read “Modern problems require modern solutions.”

While clearly intended as a dark joke, there is a hint of truth behind the sentiment: Millennials are, after all, experiencing an affordability crisis.

Read more: 2019 is the final class of millennial college graduates. Next stop: The Great American Affordability Crisis.

The Great Recession, an expensive housing market, and debilitating student-loan debt are illuminating just how wide the generational wealth gap is. Business Insider’s Hillary Hoffower previously reported that the wealth gap between older households and younger households has almost doubled in the past 20 years.

A gap that large all but guarantees millennials will not be able to enjoy the same retirement plans as their baby boomer parents.

Keep reading for a look at what millennials think are their viable options for retirement.

Many said retirement is off the table altogether.

To make that point, some included office humor about those dreaded meetings that could have been emails instead …

… and quips about the unrealistic expectations many jobs have of “entry-level” positions.

Some referenced hot topics like the gig economy …

… while others joked that the way to retirement was Airbnb-ing their own apartment.

Others yet turned their attention to the state of healthcare in the US …

… the crushing load of student-loan debt in America …

… and climate change.

Others joked about relying on their parents for their own retirement plans …

… and mentioned moving to their parents’ main floor, presumably up the from the basement, where they’re currently hiding from the cost of renting their own apartment.

The prospect of cultivating their kids to become millionaires was tossed around, too.

A couple poked fun at trends that seem undeniably millennial.

But very few were all that hopeful about their financial futures.