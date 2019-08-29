The 7 trends that defined the millennial summer of 2019

- source
- The millennial summer of 2019 was full of leopard print midi skirts, hard seltzer, and CBD.
- Many of these trends took off in the fall or spring, but they peaked this summer, thanks to millennials.
- Are you having a hot girl summer?
Summer may be coming to a close, but its defining trends are still thriving.
Many of these trends originated in the fall or spring, but millennials brought them to the forefront in the summer of 2019. Millennials are reshaping the food and beverage industry with their preferences for spiked seltzer and CBD, redefining the leopard print in fashion, and remixing rap with country when it comes to music.
From this summer’s look to this summer’s catchphrase, here’s a look at the peak millennial summer.
The Drink: hard seltzer
Sheila Marikar of The New York Times called sparkling water, or seltzer, “the drink of summer 2019.“
But it’s hard seltzer that really kicked off this summer, thanks to young millennial men who identify as “bros,” reported Business Insider’s Bethany Biron. “At barbecues, on beaches, and at fraternity parties, legions of men are suddenly singing the praises of hard seltzer,” she wrote.
The leader of the pack? White Claw. “It’s ridiculously good. If I’m at a party now and someone offers me an IPA or a White Claw, I definitely take a White Claw,” Ben Shea, a producer in Santa Monica, told Biron.
It’s so popular that Four Loko, PBR, and Natural Light all made moves to join the hard seltzer industry this summer, reported Business Insider’s Kate Taylor.
The Food: anything CBD
I don’t have much history with @themoleculeeffect, but we definitely had some chemistry. ???????? Almond Rose Latte with 10 mg CBD powder added and a homemade mixed berry pop tart; **note: If you want the beaker glass, you must request it ???? Liquids (coffee, tea and kombucha) range from $2 to $8; solids (sandwiches, salads and platters) are $4.25 to $12.45; and other liquids (beer and wine) go for $6 to $11 by the glass ???? 1201 Santa Fe Drive, Suite A, Denver ???? You don’t have to be in a 420-friendly city to notice the emerging trend of CBD, a.k.a. Cannabidiol, popping up in anything from shampoo to ice cream. As a marketer, I have seen the CBD industry grow exponentially in the last couple of years. In addition to e-cigs and supplements, the medicinal self-help industry is booming, and these products have become a norm. However, there is a misconception surrounding the CBD realm that the substance is a form of the psychoactive drug otherwise known as “weed.” While CBD does come from the cannabis plant, it is wrongly associated with THC, the chemical compound known to get one high. Widespread research is still being conducted, but according to @womenshealthmag, CBD is instead strongly believed to have properties that reduce pain, anxiety, stress, depression, inflammation and more. More conclusive studies have even found that use has been effective in reducing seizures. ???????????? Whether you agree on the safety and legitimacy of CBD, statistics have shown positive results by those suffering illnesses or seeking tranquility. I didn’t personally notice a major difference from the booster, but I am also not in a category of need to make proper judgment. I did, however, feel a sense of calm. It could have been a placebo effect, the fact that I was on vacation or even the afterglow of that scrumptious pop tart oozing with fresh compote. I can’t say it was the CBD that made me feel at peace. But I also can’t rule it out. . . . . #thenomnivore #nom #themoleculeeffect #denvernoms #milehigheats #milehighcity #303eats #denverfoodie #travelnoms #coloradonoms #eaterdenver #visitdenver #latte #cbd #poptart #dessertnoms #cbdoil #caffeine #coffeelover #cbdlatte
The rise of CBD took off last year, but it really peaked this summer. It’s caught on everywhere from San Antonio to New York City and Los Angeles in the form of CBD lattes, CBD-infused donuts, and more.
An active ingredient in marijuana, CBD doesn’t get you high. Millennials love it for the anxiety relief and calmness it’s said to provide. But they’re not the only ones – boomers are a fan too, according to Jean Ban of Supermarket News.
Even 75% of chefs named CBD and cannabis-infused food as a hot trend in 2019, reported Amelia Lucas for CNBC, citing a National Restaurant Association Survey. While the FDA has prohibited adding CBD to food and drinks, some restaurants are selling CBD-infused products to meet demand, she said.
Regulations surrounding CBD are a gray area, and local regulators have been cracking down on its use this summer, according to Lucas.
The Look: the leopard-print midi skirt
It’s near impossible to go a day without spotting the leopard print midi skirt on the street – or during an Instagram scroll. Look no further than the parody Instagram account @leopardmidiskirt to see just how the silk bias-cut leopard print midi skirt has become a classic summer staple – particularly in New York City, as Jess Bergman points out in the Tweet below.
did every woman in manhattan wake up one morning and decide to buy a leopard-print midi skirt
— Jess Bergman (@jesslbergman) May 22, 2019
It’s plenty versatile, having been paired with everything from vintage tees and leather jackets to sneakers. As Claire Valentine for Paper wrote, “Animal prints contain multitudes, from self-aware playfulness, self-serious sexiness or that renewed favorite, camp.”
The Book: “Normal People” by Sally Rooney
My ideal Tuesday ????????☀️???????? || ????: @kmconno #bita #booksintheair #normalpeople #oceanclub #sallyrooneywriter “At school Connell and Marianne pretend not to know each other. He’s popular and well-adjusted, star of the school football team, while she is lonely, proud, and intensely private. But when Connell comes to pick his mother up from her job at Marianne’s house, a strange and indelible connection grows between the two teenagers—one they are determined to conceal. A year later, they’re both studying at Trinity College in Dublin. Marianne has found her feet in a new social world while Connell hangs at the sidelines, shy and uncertain. Throughout their years at university, Marianne and Connell circle one another, straying toward other people and possibilities but always magnetically, irresistibly drawn back together. And as she veers into self-destruction and he begins to search for meaning elsewhere, each must confront how far they are willing to go to save the other. Sally Rooney brings her brilliant psychological acuity and perfectly spare prose to a story that explores the subtleties of class, the electricity of first love, and the complex entanglements of family and friendship. “ #bookworm #booklover #vscocam #books #booksbooksbooks #currentlyreading #whatiread #goodreads #bookish #booksofinstagram #bookaholic #skimmreads #bookstagramfeature #summerreads #beachreads #bookstagram #booksofinstagram #rwbookclub #someofmybestbooks #fortheloveofreading #summerreads @sallyrooney6 @hogarthbooks
Technically released in American bookstores in the spring, “Normal People” by 28-year-old author Sally Rooney was such a hit that it was still being buzzed about by the time summer rolled around. It quickly became a book-club staple and was recently optioned into a Hulu series.
Kathryn Lyndsay of Refinery29 called carrying a Rooney book “a new Instagram status symbol.”
In “Normal People,” Rooney – who was lauded as “the first great millennial author” by The New York Times – explores the complexities of millennial romance and young adulthood in a subtle, genuine way by following the on-again, off-again relationship of Marianne and Connell.
The Song: “Old Town Road”
You could nary walk into a bar this summer without hearing the country-rap duo of Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus in your ear.
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” originally caught on when featured as the soundtrack to a compilation of video app Tik Tok’s #YeeHawChallenge, eventually catching the attention of celebrities like Justin Bieber and Mark Ruffalo, according to Dan Jackson of Thrillist.
Lil Nas X then dropped a remix with Billy Ray Cyrus in May, reported J’na Jefferson of Vibe. In July, it tied the record for longest-running No. 1 hit on the Billboard 100 of all time, she said.
Millennials find it catchy and fun – unofficial requirements for every year’s song of the summer.
The Catchphrase: “Hot Girl Summer”
am I too late to #hotgirlsummer ???? pic.twitter.com/GlgmRJR4cK
— dudeSaradude (@__sararose__) August 25, 2019
Who’s having a hot girl summer? One social media scroll, and it’s not hard to find the hashtag #hotgirlsummer.
You can thank Megan Thee Stallion for that – she started the trend with the first lyric of her song “Cash Shit” (“Real hot girl shit”) and album cover art, explained Kathryn Lindsay of Refinery29. Since its release in late May, the catchphrase has been hashtagged on Instagram more than 511,000 times. It’s also made many an appearance on Twitter.
Megan Thee Stallion told The Root of the phrase: “It’s about women and men being unapologetically them, just having a good-ass time, hyping up their friends, doing you. You definitely have to be a person who can be the life of the party and just a bad bitch.”
In August, she released an eponymous song to the catchphrase.
The Destination: Lisbon, Portugal
You may have seen this pink road in Lisbon a million times over on Instagram, and you’ve probably also saved it as a destination point for yourself on your next trip to Portugal, but something you should know that it isn’t as beautiful in person as it appears online. ???? Sure the pink is adorable, but this road is also located right smack dab in the middle of a bar/club/restaurant district and the pink actually gets quite gross due to wear and tear ???? REMEMBER: Things on IG aren’t always what they seem in IRL ???? — Wearing: @zara #TLLwandersPOR #MDVPSummer19
Earlier this year, travel-planning site müvTravel named Lisbon the most popular travel destination for millennials in its Top 30 Millennial Travel Destinations for 2019 list, which analyzed the most popular bucket-list destinations of müvTravel’s millennial users.
It was on to something. Photos of Lisbon, as well as other cities in Portugal, have been cropping up all over Instagram. The city has more than 8.5 million hashtags on Instagram to date.
Located on the coast, Lisbon is also in proximity to beaches and resort towns for a day trip – and millennials love it for its architecture and neighborhoods that charm by day and buzz at night.
