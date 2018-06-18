One in 10 millennials refuses to leave a tip when dining out, survey says

caption Millennials are more likely to refuse to tip than older generations. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images for GREY GOOSE

One in 10 millennials routinely do not leave any tip when dining out, according to a new survey.

Almost one-third of millennials surveyed said they leave less than 15% of their check as a tip for servers.

Many factors play into how much people are willing to tip on average, with women, older people, and married people tending to tip more.

Millennials tend to tip less than older generations, according to a new survey.

10% of people ages 18 to 37 said they regularly do not leave any tip when dining out, according to a new survey from CreditCards.com. Additionally, almost one in three millennials surveyed said they leave a tip of less than 15% of the check when eating at restaurants.

“Tipping at sit-down restaurants has always been the standard in the US, but that’s not necessarily the case in other countries,” CreditCards.com senior industry analyst Matt Schulz said in a statement. “We’re seeing younger adults tipping less, and even showing a greater preference toward eliminating tipping altogether, even if it means paying more on the bill.”

The credit-card website conducted the study online, surveying 1,000 individuals in May.

While it is easy to simply blame millennials for being cheap and refusing to tip, experts said there are a number of factors at play. In general, people with more money tend to tip more. Millennials, who are earlier in their career and dealing with a number of economic limitations, simply have less money – and that means smaller tips.

Millennials are also more likely than other generations to support doing away with tipping altogether. Roughly 27% of millennials said they would prefer to have no tipping system at all, even if that meant restaurant prices would increase.

For comparison, 21% of all of the survey’s respondents said they would rather have higher food costs and no tipping.

Americans tip 16.4% of a check on average, according to a study released by Square earlier this year. Both Square and CreditCards.com found that many factors play into how much people are willing to tip on average. For example, women, older people, and married people tend to tip more.