Here’s how much millennials spend on Uber and Lyft in major US cities every month

- Between Uber and Lyft, millennials are spending upwards of $100 a month on ridesharing services in some cities.
- Money managing app Empower surveyed 50,000 users across the US to determine how much millennials pay for Uber and Lyft per month in 29 cities.
Getting around major metropolitan areas can be hard on foot and at times unbearable using underground transportation. Ridesharing apps like Uber and Lyft thrive in areas with a highly concentrated population – and some millennials are spending over $100 a month to use them.
Money-managing app Empower compiled user data to calculate exactly how much money Millennials spend on Uber and Lyft per month. The platform helps users build budgets and monitor spending and encourages users to link their main payment account to track their transactions.
Empower identified users who used Uber or Lyft at least once in the three months prior to the day the app surveyed the data. The data was grouped by location with a minimum of 50 ridesharing users in top metropolitan cities. The data reflects raw transactions pulled from 50,000 users across the US.
Uber and Lyft were born in San Francisco and it comes as no surprise users there spend the most. Check out which other cities millennial are spending the most on Uber and Lyft per month.
St. Louis, Missouri
Average amount spent on Uber: $30
Average amount spent on Lyft: $20
Indianapolis, Indiana
Average amount spent on Uber: $31
Average amount spent on Lyft: $24
Charlotte, North Carolina
Average amount spent on Uber: $34
Average amount spent on Lyft: $23
Tampa, Florida
Average amount spent on Uber: $34
Average amount spent on Lyft: $21
San Antonio, Texas
Average amount spent on Uber: $36
Average amount spent on Lyft: $32
San Diego, California
Average amount spent on Uber: $35
Average amount spent on Lyft: $36
Phoenix, Arizona
Average amount spent on Uber: $30
Average amount spent on Lyft: $40
Orlando, Florida
Average amount spent on Uber: $37
Average amount spent on Lyft: $40
Denver, Colorado
Average amount spent on Uber: $38
Average amount spent on Lyft: $40
Portland, Oregon
Average amount spent on Uber: $29
Average amount spent on Lyft: $41
Detroit, Michigan
Average amount spent on Uber: $42
Average amount spent on Lyft: $21
Dallas, Texas
Average amount spent on Uber: $42
Average amount spent on Lyft: $36
Houston, Texas
Average amount spent on Uber: $43
Average amount spent on Lyft: $34
Austin, Texas
Average amount spent on Uber: $48
Average amount spent on Lyft: $37
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Average amount spent on Uber: $49
Average amount spent on Lyft: $50
Richmond, Virginia
Average amount spent on Uber: $52
Average amount spent on Lyft: $32
Las Vegas, Nevada
Average amount spent on Uber: $53
Average amount spent on Lyft: $43
San Jose, California
Average amount spent on Uber: $54
Average amount spent on Lyft: $49
Seattle, Washington
Average amount spent on Uber: $55
Average amount spent on Lyft: $53
Atlanta, Georgia
Average amount spent on Uber: $56
Average amount spent on Lyft: $42
Los Angeles, California
Average amount spent on Uber: $64
Average amount spent on Lyft: $48
Chicago, Illinois
Average amount spent on Uber: $66
Average amount spent on Lyft: $52
Miami, Florida
Average amount spent on Uber: $70
Average amount spent on Lyft: $51
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Average amount spent on Uber: $73
Average amount spent on Lyft: $46
Washington, D.C.
Average amount spent on Uber: $79
Average amount spent on Lyft: $46
New York, New York
Average amount spent on Uber: $84
Average amount spent on Lyft: $54
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Average amount spent on Uber: $46
Average amount spent on Lyft: $85
Boston, Massachusetts
Average amount spent on Uber: $95
Average amount spent on Lyft: $55
San Francisco, California
Average amount spent on Uber: $110
Average amount spent on Lyft: $89