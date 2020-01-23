source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The M illennium Biltmore Los Angeles is a gorgeous hotel steeped in history and character. Located in downtown Los Angeles, it’s been delighting guests for almost 100 years.

A popular filming site, you may recognize the Millennium Biltmore Hotel from films like ‘Ghostbusters,’ ‘Chinatown,’ and ‘Fight Club.’

Nightly rates start at $161 a night for a Deluxe room, while premium suites typically start at $560 per night. I stayed in the mid-tier Studio Suite with my daughter and think it’s a great base for those who appreciate historic properties and want to be in thriving downtown Los Angeles.

The Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles, in the newly revived and vibrant downtown area, is filled with intricate details that exude Hollywood glitz and glamour. This historic landmark has been entertaining guests for almost a century and continues to draw crowds to its well-preserved, stunning interior spaces.

The convenient location, intriguing history, and remarkable design made the Millennium Biltmore Hotel an ideal choice for a SoCal escape for me and my daughter. I appreciated the affordable price point and understated sense of luxury in an area filled with all kinds of hotels, ranging from no-frills motels to the Ritz-Carlton.

Also, as I’m also a die-hard Disney devotee and fan of historic hotels, the Biltmore was on my “must stay” list, primarily because it was one of the inspirations for Disney’s Tower of Terror attraction.

The stately hotel, which opened in 1923, is an opulent mix of Spanish-Italian Renaissance revival and Beaux-Arts design. Due to its beauty – and Hollywood adjacent location – the hotel has played cameo roles in films such as ‘Ghostbusters,’ ‘Chinatown,’ and ‘Fight Club,’ and hosted the likes of The Beatles, as well as nine U.S. Presidents. It was also the one-time home of the Academy Awards ceremony in its early days.

Since 2009, The Biltmore Hotel has been owned and operated by Millennium & Copthorne Hotel group and houses 683 rooms ranging from standard Deluxe to a 4,000 square foot Presidential Suite with three bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a grand piano. Rates for a Deluxe range from $161 to $284 per night depending on the time of year you visit.

My daughter and I opted for a mid-tier Studio Suite, which typically costs between $355 and $428 per night. We enjoyed it, but I do think the best value comes from standard rooms.

I enjoyed our stay at the Biltmore and think it’s well-deserving of a slot on our best hotels in Los Angeles list. Here’s why.

The Millennium Biltmore is a place to savor the details. Make sure to pay attention to the photographs and artifacts on display.

This grand hotel takes up half of a city block and was once one of the largest hotels in the county. While all of the public spaces in the hotel are examples of classic hotel design, the Rendezvous Court is particularly striking. The Moorish Revival ceiling is vividly painted with 24 Carat Gold accents. My jaw dropped when seeing this amazing example of stellar architecture.

Design details are a wonderful example of craftsmanship, with aspects designed by John B. Smeraldi, who was known for his work in the Vatican and the White House.

Throughout the halls, ballrooms, and lobbies I spotted intricate details such as frescos, murals, tapestries, sculptures, and carvings, which cultivated a sense of luxury.

The hotel’s main lobby is located on the main floor, right off of the portico. It features a large garden-like mural and ornate stained-glass ceiling. I felt transported as if I were checking into the hotel a hundred years ago.

Check-in was swift and the staff was professional and helpful. There always seemed to be a Biltmore hotel employee around to answer questions, give directions, or offer suggestions.

While check-in was easy, navigating luggage to the elevators took some effort since there were stairs between the front desk and elevators. Look for the small side ramp, or ask the front desk for assistance.

The sitting area inside my Studio Suite.

While the lobby and ballrooms were glamorous, I found the guest rooms to be much more understated. My Studio Suite was relatively simple, which did feel like somewhat of a disappointment after feeling so enamored by the over the top glamour of the public spaces.

My room included a large sleeping area as well as a living room with a couch and coffee table. The 400-square-foot-room, which ranges from $355 to $428 a night, was airy and large but seemed to have a bit of wasted space. Another piece of furniture, perhaps a comfy armchair, would have been a welcome addition.

The furnishings had a classic hotel vibe with subtle hues and dark wood. This made it feel a bit generic and dated, once again in contrast to the hotel’s impressive public spaces. But even with lackluster design in the rooms, the overall feeling of this hotel created an experience that felt worth the rate.

Our bedroom was well-appointed but traditional.

The mattress was firm but comfortable with crisp, light linens. I only was given a light blanket, so if you prefer a heavier blanket, you should call down to request additional blankets, which is what I did.

Our room overlooked Pershing Square, which was a plus as other rooms only offered views of buildings. Although, there was an event going on in the park during our stay, and this did create considerable noise at night.

All rooms are equipped with a smart TV and coffee maker though Studio Suites and higher come with access to the club lounge which serves beverages, snacks, and a complimentary continental breakfast.

My bathroom was stocked with toiletries branded by the hotel.

The bathroom was clean with a standard tub with shower. The toiletries were branded by Millennium with a generic but pleasing scent.

The Studio Suite is a higher level of room above the entry-level Deluxe. It’s similar in style and differs only in that it has about 100 extra square feet of space with the additional living room area.

Since we had plans and didn’t really utilize the living area of our Studio Suite, next time I would save the money and choose the Deluxe room instead, which ranges in price from $161 to $284 a night. That’s almost half the price of the Studio Suite.

The graphic tile work by the indoor pool was inspired by the Italian city of Pompeii.

Don’t miss a visit to the indoor pool. The preserved vintage details made me feel transported to another era with bold stripes, graphic tile work inspired by Pompeii, and old fashioned deck chairs.

While many newer downtown Los Angeles hotels tout their outdoor, rooftop pools as a trendy scene, this indoor one felt more approachable and a charming, unique alternative.

Adjoining the beautiful pool area was a modern fitness center with a wide variety of equipment and weights.

The hotel also serves Italian fare at Smeraldi’s Restaurant, which is decorated with murals inspired by the coast of Italy and operates the sophisticated Gallery Bar and Cognac Room, which is a cozy place to grab an after-dinner drink.

Finally, the gorgeous Rendezvous Court is a must for afternoon tea or a cup of coffee. You’ll likely witness many events taking place here. I saw a wedding, business gathering, film shoot, and fashion photo session all on the same day.

Downtown Los Angeles is a vibrant community with a true cross-section of the city’s residents. Artists, business types, and tourists all come here to explore galleries, restaurants, and bars.

Within a short walk, you’ll find gems like The Last Bookstore, Grand Central Marketplace, and Angel’s Flight, which is a landmark vintage funicular railway that goes from Downtown Los Angeles to the Bunker Hill district.

The Biltmore Hotel is also less than 10 minutes away from The Museum of Contemporary Art and Walt Disney Concert Hall.

The Biltmore has a rating of 4 out of 5 stars from over 800 reviews on Trip Advisor. On Booking.com, the hotel gets an 8.1 out of 10, with over 2,000 reviews.

Many past guests appreciated the hotel’s history, central location, architectural beauty, and helpful hotel staff. Guests also liked the central location within walking distance of many interesting places. This is a true rarity in Los Angeles, where almost everywhere demands a car ride, and traffic.

Some guests wrote that many elements in the hotel were in need of updates and that while public areas were stunning, the rooms felt average. As I noted, this can feel like a disappointment in comparison.

Who stays here: Los Angeles visitors who like to experience a bit of history when they travel, and those who want to explore the downtown scene.

We like: The jaw-dropping beauty of the public spaces with stellar examples of craftsmanship woven throughout.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): Ordering a coffee from the café and spending time in gorgeous Rendezvous court. It’s a great spot to sit and admire the hotel’s intriguing architecture, with prime people-watching, too.

We think you should know: Either book an entry-level room or splash out for one of the top tier suites. Spending extra money on middle-tier categories like my Studio Suite just didn’t feel necessary.

We’d do this differently next time: It would be a shame to book here and not fully savor the hotel’s public spaces. I’d like to visit again and this time, spend more time in the public spaces than in my room.

Those who want a glimpse of old-school Hollywood glamour will appreciate the rich, historic character of the Millennium Biltmore Hotel with its stunning, beautifully-restored public spaces, especially the impressive Rendezvous Court.

The hotel is centrally located and perfect for exploring downtown Los Angeles, an area renowned for art, bars, and dining. For the greatest value, book a standard room, and save time to explore the various nooks and crannies that contribute to this hotel’s long-lasting legacy.